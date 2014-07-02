AIR BLOWER
Kärcher air blowers are efficient, powerful, very compact and whisper quiet. They quickly dry water damage or carpets after cleaning. With carrying handle and integrated cord storage.
The professional air blower AB 20/1 Ec
The AB 20/1 Ec is a robust, compact and powerful air blower for faster drying after thorough cleaning. Long waiting times after wet cleaning are annoying for many customers. With the AB 20/1 Ec air blower, the drying time can be reduced by up to 50%. These qualities and the long service life make the AB 20/1 Ec an economical business partner.
The AB 20 Ec is equipped with a durable brushless motor. It lasts up to 3x longer than comparable air blowers with common universal motors.
It is user-friendly and safe as the low noise level means it can be used for drying even during business hours.