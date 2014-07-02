The professional air blower AB 20/1 Ec

The AB 20/1 Ec is a robust, compact and powerful air blower for faster drying after thorough cleaning. Long waiting times after wet cleaning are annoying for many customers. With the AB 20/1 Ec air blower, the drying time can be reduced by up to 50%. These qualities and the long service life make the AB 20/1 Ec an economical business partner.

The AB 20 Ec is equipped with a durable brushless motor. It lasts up to 3x longer than comparable air blowers with common universal motors.

It is user-friendly and safe as the low noise level means it can be used for drying even during business hours.