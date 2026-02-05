Scrubber drier KIRA BD 200
The KIRA BD 200 cleans large areas efficiently. With disc brushes ideal for smooth, delicate flooring – intelligent, efficient and powerful in every application.
The KIRA BD 200 is an intelligent, fully autonomous scrubber dryer with tried-and-tested disc brush engineering – ideal for smooth, delicate and glossy flooring. Thanks to its large working width, high driving speed and durable brushes, it achieves a high area performance, yet is particularly quiet in operation. It is a versatile option, with a choice of different pads and brushes available, including diamond pads to create or maintain a glossy finish. A powerful multi-sensor system with 360° all-round visibility ensures reliable navigation and even recognises overhangs and glass surfaces. For maximum autonomy, a docking station is available as an optional extra – this takes care of fresh water filling, dirty water emptying and battery charging, all automatically. The flexible calendar function can be used to pre-plan and adapt cleaning tasks as necessary. The KIRA BD 200 can operate fully autonomously or be manually controlled as a ride-on machine. It is connected at all times via the KIRA Equipment Manager and the KIRA Robots app.
Features and benefits
Docking station (optional)
- Enables fully autonomous operation.
- Optional accessory, the robot can also be operated without the docking station.
Safety-certified
- Safe and contactless detection of obstacles, falls and people.
- Safety-certified as per CSA_22.2 No. 336-17 and IEC 63327.
- Suitable for operation in high-traffic areas.
Specifications
Technical data
|Drive type
|Battery
|Rated input power (W)
|2250
|Power traction motor (W)
|1300
|Turbine capacity (W)
|552
|Motor rating of brush motor (W)
|1200
|Working width of brushes (mm)
|900
|Brush contact pressure (g/cm²)
|29
|Brush rotational speed (rpm)
|177
|Working width, vacuuming (mm)
|1100
|Tank of fresh/dirty water (l)
|200 / 200
|Detergent tank (l)
|10
|Theoretical area performance, autonomous (m²/h)
|max. 4860
|Cleaning performance per tank filling (approx.) (m²)
|7143
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|100 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Number of batteries
|4
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Battery voltage/capacity (V/Ah)
|24 / 320
|Battery runtime (h)
|approx. 4
|Battery charging time (h)
|approx. 4.7
|Speed, autonomous (km/h)
|max. 5.4
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|64.5
|Aisle turn-around width, autonomous (m)
|2.8
|Climbing ability (%)
|max. 6
|Aisle width, autonomous (mm)
|1350
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|635
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|635
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|637.3
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1944 x 1138 x 1471
Scope of supply
- Battery and charger
- Disc brush: 2 Piece(s)
- Flashing beacon
Equipment
- Battery
- Type of suction lips: Linatex®
- DOSE
- with speed-dependent water dosing
- Large, high-definition touch display
- Docking-compatible
- autonomous cleaning
- with manual drive mode
- Easy and intuitive set-up without the need for expert knowledge
- High-performance sensors
- obstacle and crash detection
- autonomous swerving upon meeting obstacles
- Safety certified for public areas
- creation of cleaning reports
- Notifications on mobile devices
- Auto Fill
- Coloured lights to display the robot's behaviour and operating status
- Kärcher colour and operating concept
- electrical and mechanical float switch
- with teach-in mode (Teach and Repeat)
- Brush type: Disc brush
- Variable contact pressure
- robust aluminium die-cast suction bar
- operation using app
- Communication interface: VDA 5050
- Detergent dosing
Videos
Application areas
- Suitable for use in public spaces
- Can be used in transport, industry and building cleaning