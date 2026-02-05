Scrubber drier KIRA BD 200

The KIRA BD 200 cleans large areas efficiently. With disc brushes ideal for smooth, delicate flooring – intelligent, efficient and powerful in every application.

The KIRA BD 200 is an intelligent, fully autonomous scrubber dryer with tried-and-tested disc brush engineering – ideal for smooth, delicate and glossy flooring. Thanks to its large working width, high driving speed and durable brushes, it achieves a high area performance, yet is particularly quiet in operation. It is a versatile option, with a choice of different pads and brushes available, including diamond pads to create or maintain a glossy finish. A powerful multi-sensor system with 360° all-round visibility ensures reliable navigation and even recognises overhangs and glass surfaces. For maximum autonomy, a docking station is available as an optional extra – this takes care of fresh water filling, dirty water emptying and battery charging, all automatically. The flexible calendar function can be used to pre-plan and adapt cleaning tasks as necessary. The KIRA BD 200 can operate fully autonomously or be manually controlled as a ride-on machine. It is connected at all times via the KIRA Equipment Manager and the KIRA Robots app.

Features and benefits
Docking station (optional)
  • Enables fully autonomous operation.
  • Optional accessory, the robot can also be operated without the docking station.
Safety-certified
  • Safe and contactless detection of obstacles, falls and people.
  • Safety-certified as per CSA_22.2 No. 336-17 and IEC 63327.
  • Suitable for operation in high-traffic areas.
Specifications

Technical data

Drive type Battery
Rated input power (W) 2250
Power traction motor (W) 1300
Turbine capacity (W) 552
Motor rating of brush motor (W) 1200
Working width of brushes (mm) 900
Brush contact pressure (g/cm²) 29
Brush rotational speed (rpm) 177
Working width, vacuuming (mm) 1100
Tank of fresh/dirty water (l) 200 / 200
Detergent tank (l) 10
Theoretical area performance, autonomous (m²/h) max. 4860
Cleaning performance per tank filling (approx.) (m²) 7143
Number of current phases (Ph) 1
Voltage (V) 100 / 240
Frequency (Hz) 50 / 60
Number of batteries 4
Battery type Li-Ion
Battery voltage/capacity (V/Ah) 24 / 320
Battery runtime (h) approx. 4
Battery charging time (h) approx. 4.7
Speed, autonomous (km/h) max. 5.4
Sound pressure level (dB(A)) 64.5
Aisle turn-around width, autonomous (m) 2.8
Climbing ability (%) max. 6
Aisle width, autonomous (mm) 1350
Weight without accessories (kg) 635
Weight (with accessories) (kg) 635
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 637.3
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 1944 x 1138 x 1471

Scope of supply

  • Battery and charger
  • Disc brush: 2 Piece(s)
  • Flashing beacon

Equipment

  • Battery
  • Type of suction lips: Linatex®
  • DOSE
  • with speed-dependent water dosing
  • Large, high-definition touch display
  • Docking-compatible
  • autonomous cleaning
  • with manual drive mode
  • Easy and intuitive set-up without the need for expert knowledge
  • High-performance sensors
  • obstacle and crash detection
  • autonomous swerving upon meeting obstacles
  • Safety certified for public areas
  • creation of cleaning reports
  • Notifications on mobile devices
  • Auto Fill
  • Coloured lights to display the robot's behaviour and operating status
  • Kärcher colour and operating concept
  • electrical and mechanical float switch
  • with teach-in mode (Teach and Repeat)
  • Brush type: Disc brush
  • Variable contact pressure
  • robust aluminium die-cast suction bar
  • operation using app
  • Communication interface: VDA 5050
  • Detergent dosing
Videos
Application areas
  • Suitable for use in public spaces
  • Can be used in transport, industry and building cleaning
Accessories