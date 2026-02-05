The KIRA BR 200 combines intelligent technology with high area performance. Thanks to its large working width and high driving speed, it cleans efficiently and thoroughly – even on textured and uneven floors. Pre-sweeping and scrubbing are carried out in one step thanks to the time-saving roller brush technique. A side brush ensures clean results right up to the edges. The powerful multi-sensor system with 360° all-round visibility reliably recognises obstacles, overhangs and glass surfaces for safe navigation. The separately available docking station delivers maximum autonomy by automating fresh water filling, dirty water emptying and battery charging. The calendar function provides a flexible and adaptive way to plan cleaning tasks in advance. The KIRA BR 200 can operate fully autonomously, but can also be controlled manually as a ride-on machine if required. It is networked at all times via the KIRA Equipment Manager and the KIRA Robots App and can be easily integrated into existing processes.