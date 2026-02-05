Scrubber drier KIRA BR 200
The KIRA BR 200 efficiently cleans large areas. With roller brushes ideal for textured and uneven floors – intelligent, efficient and powerful in every application.
The KIRA BR 200 combines intelligent technology with high area performance. Thanks to its large working width and high driving speed, it cleans efficiently and thoroughly – even on textured and uneven floors. Pre-sweeping and scrubbing are carried out in one step thanks to the time-saving roller brush technique. A side brush ensures clean results right up to the edges. The powerful multi-sensor system with 360° all-round visibility reliably recognises obstacles, overhangs and glass surfaces for safe navigation. The separately available docking station delivers maximum autonomy by automating fresh water filling, dirty water emptying and battery charging. The calendar function provides a flexible and adaptive way to plan cleaning tasks in advance. The KIRA BR 200 can operate fully autonomously, but can also be controlled manually as a ride-on machine if required. It is networked at all times via the KIRA Equipment Manager and the KIRA Robots App and can be easily integrated into existing processes.
Features and benefits
Docking station (optional)
- Enables fully autonomous operation.
- Optional accessory, the robot can also be operated without the docking station.
Easy operation
- Clearly organised, safe control of all device functions via the touch display.
- Step-by-step user guidance for easy, intuitive operation.
- Simple to set up and easy to use the robot without expert knowledge.
Integrated side brush
- Enables thorough cleaning right up to the edge.
- Transports dirt directly into the cleaning channel.
Safety-certified
- Safe and contactless detection of obstacles, falls and people.
- Safety-certified as per CSA_22.2 No. 336-17 and IEC 63327.
- Suitable for operation in high-traffic areas.
Specifications
Technical data
|Drive type
|Battery
|Rated input power (W)
|2250
|Power traction motor (W)
|1300
|Turbine capacity (W)
|552
|Motor rating of brush motor (W)
|1500
|Working width of brushes (mm)
|850
|Brush contact pressure (g/cm²)
|215
|Brush rotational speed (rpm)
|380 - 950
|Working width, vacuuming (mm)
|1100
|Tank of fresh/dirty water (l)
|200 / 220
|Detergent tank (l)
|10
|Dirt hopper (l)
|9
|Theoretical area performance, autonomous (m²/h)
|max. 4590
|Cleaning performance per tank filling (approx.) (m²)
|7143
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|100 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Number of batteries
|4
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Battery voltage/capacity (V/Ah)
|24 / 320
|Battery runtime (h)
|approx. 4
|Battery charging time (h)
|approx. 4.7
|Speed, autonomous (km/h)
|max. 5.4
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|64.5
|Aisle turn-around width, autonomous (m)
|2.8
|Climbing ability (%)
|max. 6
|Aisle width, autonomous (mm)
|max. 1350
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|630
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|630
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|632.3
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1944 x 1138 x 1471
Scope of supply
- Battery and charger
- Includes squeegee
- Roller brush: 2 Piece(s)
- Side brush
- Flashing beacon
Equipment
- Battery
- Type of suction lips: Linatex®
- DOSE
- with speed-dependent water dosing
- Large, high-definition touch display
- Docking-compatible
- autonomous cleaning
- with manual drive mode
- Easy and intuitive set-up without the need for expert knowledge
- High-performance sensors
- obstacle and crash detection
- autonomous swerving upon meeting obstacles
- Safety certified for public areas
- creation of cleaning reports
- Notifications on mobile devices
- Auto Fill
- Coloured lights to display the robot's behaviour and operating status
- Kärcher colour and operating concept
- electrical and mechanical float switch
- with teach-in mode (Teach and Repeat)
- Brush type: Round brush
- Variable contact pressure
- robust aluminium die-cast suction bar
- operation using app
- Communication interface: VDA 5050
- Detergent dosing
Videos
Application areas
- Suitable for use in public spaces
- Can be used in transport, industry and building cleaning