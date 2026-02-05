FloorPro Wipe Care RM 746, 10l
Neutral, solvent-free, soap-based wipe care. Creates a non-slip, dirt-repellent care film that is very easy to polish to a radiant high gloss.
Suitable for all water-resistant hard and resilient flooring and impresses with its gentle and caring soap-based formulation: FloorPro Wipe Care RM 746 from Kärcher. The neutral everyday cleaner can be used both manually and with a machine and is particularly low-foaming – for efficient utilisation of the tank volume of scrubber dryers. As it does not use solvents, it is also suitable for cleaning and treating delicate rubber or PVC floors. Grease, oil and mineral contamination are effectively removed, leaving behind a non-slip and dirt-repellent care film and a fresh, pleasant fragrance. If necessary, the care film can be effortlessly polished to a radiant high gloss using a single-disc machine.
Specifications
Technical data
|Packaging size (l)
|10
|Packaging unit (Piece(s))
|1
|pH value
|9.2
|Weight (kg)
|10.1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|10.7
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|230 x 188 x 307
Product
- Everyday cleaner for all water-resistant hard and elastic floors
- Removes oil, grease and mineral contamination
- Powerful soap cleaner
- Creates a hard-wearing, dirt-repellent care film
- Non-slip
- Polishes very easily. Produces a gleaming high-gloss finish
- Low-foam formulation
- Gentle on materials
- Pleasant, fresh fragrance
- NTA free
- Solvent-free
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
- EUH 210 Safety data sheet available on request.
Application areas
- Floor cleaning