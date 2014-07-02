Dry ice blaster IB 15/120
Larger ice blaster for highest performance yet safe, mess-free blasting.
The IB 15/120 provides the highest performance for the toughest blasting iobs. The IB 15/120 can blast up to 120kg of dry ice pellets per hour, at up to 16 bar. This makes it ideal for just about any ice blasting job, thanks to its variable pressure and flow controls. Kärcher’s dry ice blasting technology is a non aggressive but thorough method of cleaning tools, moulds, surfaces and machines with a minimum of downtime. The dry ice pellets are injected into a jet of compressed air, accelerated to speeds in excess of 150 m/s and the fired at the surface to be cleaned. The abrupt cooling of the surface causes a thermal shock and produces fine cracks in the top layer.Kärcher’s dry ice blasting technology is a non aggressive but thorough method of cleaning tools, moulds, surfaces and machines with a minimum of downtime. The dry ice pellets are injected into a jet of compressed air, accelerated to speeds in excess of 150 m/s and the fired at the surface to be cleaned. The abrupt cooling of the surface causes a thermal shock and produces fine cracks in the top layer. The dry ice penetrates these cracks, lift the contaminant from the surface and return to the atmosphere as CO gas leaving only the contaminant behind. Ice blasting uses no chemicals, leaves no wastewater, is environmentally friendly and can be used in areas where cleaning with water is prohibited or inconvenient.
Features and benefits
Nozzle case supportSpray nozzles and tools are easily accessible from anywhere on the machine. The nozzle case is attached to the side of the machine to protect it from contamination.
Outstanding mobilityOptimum machine balancing for manoeuvring over uneven ground comfortably. Handles at the front and rear of the machine make it easy to carry on stairs.
Automatic residual ice emptyingResidual ice tank emptying at the push of button prevents the machine from freezing up on completion of work. The machine does not freeze.
GRP dry ice container
- Optimum isolation of the dry ice.
- No condensation formation.
- The machine does not freeze.
Efficient air flow in the machine
- The dry ice is transported from the machine to the nozzle without damaging it.
- Maximum cleaning performance with the nozzle.
Integrated ground strap coil
- Easy earthing of the jet object.
- Protection against flash-over from the user to the object.
- Improved jet comfort.
With integrated oil and water separator
- No icing up of the device.
Sophisticated trigger gun holder
- The trigger gun is always stored securely.
- Ideal position (e.g., for changing the nozzles).
Integrated storage compartment for nozzles and tools
- Everything is easily accessible directly from the machine.
Specifications
Technical data
|Power rating (kW)
|0.6
|Housing/Frame
|Stainless steel (1.4301)
|Cable length (m)
|7
|Air pressure (bar/MPa)
|2 - 16 / 0.2 - 1.6
|Quality of air
|Dry & oil-free
|Air flow (m³/min)
|2 - 12
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|125
|Dry ice capacity (kg)
|40
|Dry ice pellets (diameter) (mm)
|3
|Dry ice consumption (kg/h)
|30 - 120
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 - 60
|Voltage (V)
|220 - 240
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|91
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|101.5
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1000 x 800 x 1300
Scope of supply
- Nozzle case with foam plastic insert
- Grease for nozzle threads
- Flat jet nozzle
- Flat jet nozzle insert: 8 mm
- Flat wrench (for nozzle change): 2 Piece(s)
- Round jet nozzle, XL, long
- Blasting hose with electrical control wire and quick couplers
- Blasting gun (ergonomic & save)
Equipment
- Switch for "air only" or "ice and air"
- Electronic control
- With integrated earth wire rewinder
- Oil and water separator
Videos
Application areas
- Cleaning of moulds and casting tools
- Deburring of plastic parts
- Cleaning of forging tools
- Cleaning of filling systems and mixing plants
- Cleaning of conveyor, transport and handling systems
- Cleaning of ovens
- Cleaning of printing presses and their surrounds
- Cleaning of wood processing machines
- Cleaning of generators, turbines, switch cabinets and heat exchangers