The compact IB 7/40 ice blasting machine offers many of the benefits of the larger IB 15/120 machine but can run from a much smaller compressed air supply, therefore making it ideal for use with in-house compressed air systems. Kärcher’s dry ice blasting technology is a non aggressive but thorough method of cleaning tools, moulds, surfaces and machines with a minimum of downtime. The dry ice pellets are injected into a jet of compressed air, accelerated to speeds in excess of 150 m/s and the fired at the surface to be cleaned. The abrupt cooling of the surface causes a thermal shock and produces fine cracks in the top layer. The dry ice penetrates these cracks, lifts the contaminant from the surface and returns to the atmosphere as CO2 gas leaving only the contaminant behind. Ice blasting uses no chemicals, leaves no wastewater, is environmentally friendly and can be used in areas where cleaning with water is prohibited or inconvenient.