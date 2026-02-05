Kärcher BVL 3/1 Bp backpack vacuum cleaner: Designed for professionals who need ultimate portability and power in confined spaces. Ideal for cleaning cinemas, airplanes, offices, stairs, and more. Ultra-Lightweight & Ergonomic: Weighing under 5kg with an ergonomic design, comfortable carrying frame, and waist-strap controls. Cordless Freedom: Clean anywhere without restrictions. The powerful battery (sold separately) provides long runtime for uninterrupted cleaning. Powerful Performance: Strong suction for efficient cleaning on various surfaces. eco!efficiency mode with up to 73 min run time. Compact & Maneuverable: The backpack design allows access to tight spaces and confined areas with ease. Perfect for cleaning between seats, under furniture, and on stairs. Efficient & Hygienic: The 5-liter capacity allows for extended cleaning sessions. An optional HEPA 14 filter (sold separately) ensures high-quality air filtration. User-Friendly: Features include left/right-handed hose adjustment and an intuitive waist-strap control panel for easy operation. Durable & Sustainable: Made from innovative EPP material, the BVL 3/1 Bp is robust, long-lasting, and 100% recyclable.