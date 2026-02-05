The powerful LVS 1/2 Bp battery-powered dry vacuum cleaner offers excellent suction power. It features a crevice nozzle and an active floor nozzle for thorough cleaning of all floor types and textile surfaces. The Kärcher cyclone filter technology keeps suction power consistently high. Thanks to its compact cordless design and its manoeuvrability and versatility, it is ideal for the hotel, catering, retail and building cleaning industries – perfect for spot cleaning and also suitable for stairs due to its unrestricted freedom of movement. The integrated HEPA 13 filter meets the highest standards of hygiene. The LVS 1/2 Bp is easy to operate: the suction power can be adjusted in three stages, and in just a few simple steps, the cylinder vacuum cleaner becomes a handheld vacuum cleaner for upholstery and different surfaces. The waste container does not require any filter bags, saves costs and can be emptied hygienically. Thanks to the powerful Kärcher 36-volt rechargeable batteries, the vacuum cleaner achieves excellent cleaning results. Note: the battery and quick charger are not included in the scope of supply and must be ordered separately.