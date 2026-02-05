Upright against dust and dirt: thanks to two counter-rotating roller brushes and the practical side brush, the CV 60/1 RS Bp Pack flexible upright brush-type vacuum cleaner makes cleaning of textile floor coverings and hard surfaces of all kinds fast and efficient. For vacuuming smaller areas, under furniture or in corners, the machine integrates an extendible suction hose with suction tube as well as a combi floor nozzle and small nozzles as standard. HEPA 13 filter bags and exhaust filters included in the scope of supply as well as the battery and battery charger ensure that the CV 60/1 RS Bp Rack is ready for immediate use.