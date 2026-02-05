Our CVS 65/1 Bp carpet vacuum cleaner's powerful 36 V lithium-ion battery enables up to 60 minutes of highly effective carpet cleaning at a time. This is equivalent to an area performance of up to 1,800 square metres on just one battery charge. The carpet sweeper is particularly suitable for cleaning needle fleece and short velour. Since the machine's main sweeper roller can be optimally adjusted to a wide variety of carpet types, it is easy to use on loop-pile carpets and long velour. Configuring settings precisely also prevents damage to the carpets and reduces roller wear. The CVS 65/1 Bp therefore already provides the cleaning results of an upright brush-type vacuum cleaner after the first round of vacuuming, and is suitable for use in noise-sensitive areas thanks to its low operating noise of 56 dB(A). What's more it has a two-step filter system comprising a prefilter and a PTFE-coated flat pleated filter for dust classes L and M for low-dust working, a side brush for cleaning corners and edges, as well as large wheels. Battery charger and battery are not included in the scope of delivery.