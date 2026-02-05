Scrubber drier B 200 R Bp Pack DOSE+SB+240Ah Wet+Ri+R85

Features and benefits
Robust squeegee made from die-cast aluminium
  • With tear-resistant, long-lasting Linatex® suction lips for excellent vacuuming results.
  • Fast and simple replacement of the suction lips.
  • Swerves upon wall contact, thus avoiding damage.
Roller brush head with integrated sweeping unit
  • Made from die-cast aluminium with large bumper wheels.
  • Saves time with integrated pre-sweeping of coarse dirt.
  • Very smooth running and quiet operation for application in noise-sensitive areas.
Innovative KIK system
  • Greater protection from incorrect operation.
  • Lower service costs.
  • Optimum matching to the individual cleaning tasks without overwhelming the user.
Energy-saving eco!efficiency mode
  • Reduced power consumption.
  • 40% longer runtime per battery charge.
  • Even quieter and thereby ideal for noise-sensitive areas (daytime cleaning, hospitals, hotels, etc.).
With a system for the "DOSE" cleaning agent dosing unit
  • Saves cleaning agent.
  • Precise and uniform dosing (adjustable from 0 to 3%).
  • Cleaning agent can be replaced without the need to empty the fresh water tank.
Patented tank rinsing system
  • Easy cleaning of the dirty water tank.
  • Water savings of up to 70% in comparison to cleaning with a conventional water hose.
  • Better hygiene.
Large, colour display
  • Clear display of the current program.
  • Easier use and shorter learning curve.
Specifications

Technical data

Drive type Battery
Traction drive Electric
Working width of brushes (mm) 850 - 850
Working width, vacuuming (mm) 1180 - 1180
Tank of fresh/dirty water (l) 220 / 220
Theoretical area performance (m²/h) 8500
Battery type low maintenance
Battery (V/Ah) 36 / 240
Battery runtime (h) max. 5
Battery charging time (h) approx. 7
Power supply for battery charger (V/Hz) 100 - 240 / 50 - 60
Driving speed (km/h) 10
Climbing ability (%) 10
Brush rotational speed (rpm) 1300
Brush contact pressure (kg) 97
Water consumption (l/min) max. 7
Sound pressure level (dB(A)) 67 - 67
Rated input power (W) up to 2600
Total permissible weight (kg) 994
Weight without accessories (kg) 230
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 1925 x 909 x 1420

Scope of supply

  • Roller brush: 2 Piece(s)
  • Battery and built-in charger included
  • Squeegee, curved
  • Side brush
  • robust aluminium die-cast suction bar
  • dosing canister for cleaning agent with closed loop system

Equipment

  • Auto Fill
  • Patented tank rinsing system
  • Powerful traction drive
  • Automatic water stop
  • DOSE
  • Parking brake
  • Integrated sweeper
  • Solenoid valve
  • 2-tank system
  • standard daytime driving light
  • small cleaning agent dosing up to 0.25%
  • Type of suction lips: Linatex®
  • robust front bumper
  • with speed-dependent water dosing
  • software updates and loss assessment can be done remotely via Kärcher fleet management
  • Kärcher colour and operating concept
  • Kärcher Intelligent Key System (KIK) with over 30 user languages and individual user rights
  • extremely quiet roller brush head for noise-sensitive areas
  • Home Base fastening possibilities for mop or similar
  • speed reduction in curves for increased safety
  • electrical and mechanical float switch
  • Easy Operation selector switch
Scrubber drier B 200 R Bp Pack DOSE+SB+240Ah Wet+Ri+R85
Scrubber drier B 200 R Bp Pack DOSE+SB+240Ah Wet+Ri+R85
Scrubber drier B 200 R Bp Pack DOSE+SB+240Ah Wet+Ri+R85
Scrubber drier B 200 R Bp Pack DOSE+SB+240Ah Wet+Ri+R85
Scrubber drier B 200 R Bp Pack DOSE+SB+240Ah Wet+Ri+R85
Scrubber drier B 200 R Bp Pack DOSE+SB+240Ah Wet+Ri+R85
Scrubber drier B 200 R Bp Pack DOSE+SB+240Ah Wet+Ri+R85
Scrubber drier B 200 R Bp Pack DOSE+SB+240Ah Wet+Ri+R85
Scrubber drier B 200 R Bp Pack DOSE+SB+240Ah Wet+Ri+R85
Scrubber drier B 200 R Bp Pack DOSE+SB+240Ah Wet+Ri+R85
Videos
Application areas
  • For applications in production, logistics and heavy industry halls and warehouses
  • Multi-storey car parks
  • For cleaning tasks in the food and chemicals industries
Accessories
Cleaning agents