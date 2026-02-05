Scrubber drier B 260 RI Bp

The ride-on scrubber drier B 260 RI Bp, which is equipped with 260 l tanks and has been developed for the toughest industrial applications, with its driving speed of up to 10 km/h.

With a side scrubbing deck that can be integrated as an option and three freely selectable brush heads, the battery-powered ride-on scrubber drier B 260 RI Bp is designed for the toughest industrial applications and can be configured to suit individual requirements. The three freely selectable brush heads are divided between a redesigned disc brush head (100 cm working width) and two completely newly developed roller brush heads with working widths of 100 cm and 120 cm. The latter make manual pre-sweeping redundant, while also reducing the risk of a squeegee blockage. The squeegee has also been newly developed and optimised with respect to airflow and it performs superbly with the two wear-free Ec turbines to deliver outstanding vacuuming results. Thanks to its driving speed of up to 10 km/h, the machine enables a high area performance in next to no time. If bends are driven around too quickly, a steering angle sensor ensures safety and will brake to slow down the B 260 RI Bp. In addition, the water distribution is automatically optimised when driving in curves.ank, a manual tank rinsing system and a working light.

Features and benefits
Scrubber drier B 260 RI Bp: Newly developed roller brush head
Newly developed roller brush head
Greatly improved sweeping results and prevents squeegee blockages. The rollers can be changed in a matter of seconds and without tools. Excellent cleaning results.
Scrubber drier B 260 RI Bp: 10 km/h driving speed
10 km/h driving speed
Enables a high area performance in next to no time and quick transportation operations. The steering angle sensor acts as a safety feature when driving in curves. There is automatic braking if speed is too high when driving in curves.
Scrubber drier B 260 RI Bp: Includes two turbines as standard
Includes two turbines as standard
Excellent vacuuming results on all surfaces. Wear-free Ec turbines. Optimised airflow with the newly developed squeegee.
Welded industrial squeegee
  • With tear-resistant, long-lasting Linatex® suction lips for excellent vacuuming results.
  • Fast and simple replacement of the suction lips.
  • Robust parallelogram holder with an evasion function for obstacles.
Innovative KIK system
  • Greater protection from incorrect operation.
  • Lower service costs.
  • Optimum matching to the individual cleaning tasks without overwhelming the user.
Large, colour display
  • Clear display of the current program.
  • Easier use and shorter learning curve.
Energy-saving eco!efficiency mode
  • Reduced power consumption.
  • 40% longer runtime per battery charge.
  • Even quieter and thereby ideal for noise-sensitive areas (daytime cleaning, hospitals, hotels, etc.).
Specifications

Technical data

Drive type Battery
Traction drive Traction motor
Working width of brushes (cm) 100 - 120
Working width, vacuuming (/cm) 114 / 134
Tank of fresh/dirty water ( ) 260 / 260
Theoretical area performance (m²/h) max. 12000
Practical area performance (m²) 8400
Battery (V) 36
Driving speed (km/h) max. 10
Climbing ability (%) max. 15
Brush contact pressure (kg) 150
Aisle turning width (cm) 212
Water consumption (l/min) max. 9
Sound pressure level (dB(A)) 73
Total permissible weight (kg) 1840
Weight without accessories (kg) 499
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 1950 x 1040 x 1570

Scope of supply

  • Squeegee, curved

Equipment

  • Auto Fill
  • Patented tank rinsing system
  • Powerful traction drive
  • Automatic water stop
  • Parking brake
  • Adjustable steering wheel
  • Solenoid valve
  • 2-tank system
  • standard daytime driving light
  • Type of suction lips: Linatex®
  • Kärcher colour and operating concept
  • Kärcher Intelligent Key System (KIK) with over 30 user languages and individual user rights
  • Home Base fastening possibilities for mop or similar
  • speed reduction in curves for increased safety
  • electrical and mechanical float switch
  • Easy Operation selector switch
Application areas
  • Suitable for use in production halls, warehouses, logistics buildings and heavy industry facilities
  • Trade fairs, airports and shopping centres
