Scrubber drier B 260 RI Bp
The ride-on scrubber drier B 260 RI Bp, which is equipped with 260 l tanks and has been developed for the toughest industrial applications, with its driving speed of up to 10 km/h.
With a side scrubbing deck that can be integrated as an option and three freely selectable brush heads, the battery-powered ride-on scrubber drier B 260 RI Bp is designed for the toughest industrial applications and can be configured to suit individual requirements. The three freely selectable brush heads are divided between a redesigned disc brush head (100 cm working width) and two completely newly developed roller brush heads with working widths of 100 cm and 120 cm. The latter make manual pre-sweeping redundant, while also reducing the risk of a squeegee blockage. The squeegee has also been newly developed and optimised with respect to airflow and it performs superbly with the two wear-free Ec turbines to deliver outstanding vacuuming results. Thanks to its driving speed of up to 10 km/h, the machine enables a high area performance in next to no time. If bends are driven around too quickly, a steering angle sensor ensures safety and will brake to slow down the B 260 RI Bp. In addition, the water distribution is automatically optimised when driving in curves.ank, a manual tank rinsing system and a working light.
Features and benefits
Newly developed roller brush headGreatly improved sweeping results and prevents squeegee blockages. The rollers can be changed in a matter of seconds and without tools. Excellent cleaning results.
10 km/h driving speedEnables a high area performance in next to no time and quick transportation operations. The steering angle sensor acts as a safety feature when driving in curves. There is automatic braking if speed is too high when driving in curves.
Includes two turbines as standardExcellent vacuuming results on all surfaces. Wear-free Ec turbines. Optimised airflow with the newly developed squeegee.
Welded industrial squeegee
- With tear-resistant, long-lasting Linatex® suction lips for excellent vacuuming results.
- Fast and simple replacement of the suction lips.
- Robust parallelogram holder with an evasion function for obstacles.
Innovative KIK system
- Greater protection from incorrect operation.
- Lower service costs.
- Optimum matching to the individual cleaning tasks without overwhelming the user.
Large, colour display
- Clear display of the current program.
- Easier use and shorter learning curve.
Energy-saving eco!efficiency mode
- Reduced power consumption.
- 40% longer runtime per battery charge.
- Even quieter and thereby ideal for noise-sensitive areas (daytime cleaning, hospitals, hotels, etc.).
Specifications
Technical data
|Drive type
|Battery
|Traction drive
|Traction motor
|Working width of brushes (cm)
|100 - 120
|Working width, vacuuming (/cm)
|114 / 134
|Tank of fresh/dirty water ( )
|260 / 260
|Theoretical area performance (m²/h)
|max. 12000
|Practical area performance (m²)
|8400
|Battery (V)
|36
|Driving speed (km/h)
|max. 10
|Climbing ability (%)
|max. 15
|Brush contact pressure (kg)
|150
|Aisle turning width (cm)
|212
|Water consumption (l/min)
|max. 9
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|73
|Total permissible weight (kg)
|1840
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|499
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1950 x 1040 x 1570
Scope of supply
- Squeegee, curved
Equipment
- Auto Fill
- Patented tank rinsing system
- Powerful traction drive
- Automatic water stop
- Parking brake
- Adjustable steering wheel
- Solenoid valve
- 2-tank system
- standard daytime driving light
- Type of suction lips: Linatex®
- Kärcher colour and operating concept
- Kärcher Intelligent Key System (KIK) with over 30 user languages and individual user rights
- Home Base fastening possibilities for mop or similar
- speed reduction in curves for increased safety
- electrical and mechanical float switch
- Easy Operation selector switch
Videos
Application areas
- Suitable for use in production halls, warehouses, logistics buildings and heavy industry facilities
- Trade fairs, airports and shopping centres