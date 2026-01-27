Our battery powered micro ride-on scrubber drier with disc brush technology is extremely easy to manoeuvre and transport, thanks to its slim, compact design - it boasts a tiny 1.6m turning circle and can easily negotiate lifts. Driven by powerful 105 Ah batteries, this affordable entry-level model delivers a practical and price-competitive alternative to walk-behind machines (batteries and charger set included). Its simple operation and colour-coded control elements are as impressive as the many more sophisticated features. Featuring a Home Base kit, manual cleaning tools can travel with the operator - options include a bin bag holder and a pre-sweep mop - making the machine a flexible solution for cleaning operatives multi-tasking on a single shift.