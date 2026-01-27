Scrubber drier BD 50/70 R Classic Bp Pack 115Ah AGM
Easy to use, manoeuvrable, battery powered ride-on scrubber drier with disc brush. Batteries and charger set are included.
Our battery powered micro ride-on scrubber drier with disc brush technology is extremely easy to manoeuvre and transport, thanks to its slim, compact design - it boasts a tiny 1.6m turning circle and can easily negotiate lifts. Driven by powerful 105 Ah batteries, this affordable entry-level model delivers a practical and price-competitive alternative to walk-behind machines (batteries and charger set included). Its simple operation and colour-coded control elements are as impressive as the many more sophisticated features. Featuring a Home Base kit, manual cleaning tools can travel with the operator - options include a bin bag holder and a pre-sweep mop - making the machine a flexible solution for cleaning operatives multi-tasking on a single shift.
Features and benefits
Easy operationClear control panel with self-explanatory symbols Brief familiarisation stages Easy to use, colour coded control elements
Disc brush engineeringRobust design with integrated disc brush head Large working width allowing for high area performance Brush replacement via pedal ejection.
Compact and slim designExtremely manoeuvrable machine Clear sight of surfaces to be cleaned Easy to transport.
Optional accessories: pre-sweep mop
- Picks up dry dirt, enhancing the cleaning process
- Helps to prevent blockages in the suction channel.
Lithium-ion batteries optionally available
- Time saving: Can be fully charged in two hours, depending on the battery charger. Can also be topped up between full charges.
- Lifetime is several times longer than lead acid batteries or gel batteries.
- Instead of the usual 80% provided by conventional batteries, it can use the battery's entire capacity.
Specifications
Technical data
|Drive type
|Battery
|Traction drive
|Traction motor
|Working width of brushes (mm)
|510
|Working width, vacuuming (mm)
|900
|Tank of fresh/dirty water (l)
|70 / 75
|Theoretical area performance (m²/h)
|2805
|Practical area performance (m²/h)
|2000
|Battery (V/Ah)
|24 / 105
|Battery runtime (h)
|max. 2.5
|Power supply for battery charger (V/Hz)
|95 - 253 / 50 - 60
|Brush rotational speed (rpm)
|180
|Brush contact pressure (g/cm²/kg)
|13 / 20
|Aisle turning width (mm)
|1650
|Water consumption (l/min)
|max. 2.3
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|66
|Rated input power (W)
|1400
|Total permissible weight (kg)
|345
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|100
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1310 x 590 x 1060
Scope of supply
- Disc brush: 1 Piece(s)
- Battery
- Battery and charger included
- Squeegee, v-shape
Equipment
- Powerful traction drive
- Automatic water stop
- Solenoid valve
- 2-tank system
- Kärcher colour and operating concept
Videos
Application areas
- Perfect for use in supermarkets, shopping centres or hospitals
- Also suitable for cleaning production areas and warehouses