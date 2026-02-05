Walk-behind scrubber dryer B 80 W Bp for various battery types (24 V, 170–240 Ah). With roller brush system (incl. coarse particle pre-sweeping function), fully automatic lifting and lowering of the squeegee, 65 centimetre working width, large LCD colour display, traction drive and KIK key system to prevent operating errors. Plus eco!efficiency mode for longer battery runtimes, tank rinsing system for the automatic and splash-free cleaning of the dirty water tank, as well as the Auto-Fill function for comfortable water tank filling. Note: This is a sample configuration. The machine is available in various configuration options, e.g. with different batteries, with DOSE detergent dosing unit or with 75 centimetre working width.