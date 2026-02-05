Scrubber drier B 80 W Bp DOSE (roller)

Walk-behind scrubber dryer (80 l) with traction drive. Ideal for 1500–3000 m². Sample configuration with contra-rotating roller brushes with sweeping function and 65 centimetre working width.

Walk-behind scrubber dryer B 80 W Bp for various battery types (24 V, 170–240 Ah). With roller brush system (incl. coarse particle pre-sweeping function), fully automatic lifting and lowering of the squeegee, 65 centimetre working width, large LCD colour display, traction drive and KIK key system to prevent operating errors. Plus eco!efficiency mode for longer battery runtimes, tank rinsing system for the automatic and splash-free cleaning of the dirty water tank, as well as the Auto-Fill function for comfortable water tank filling. Note: This is a sample configuration. The machine is available in various configuration options, e.g. with different batteries, with DOSE detergent dosing unit or with 75 centimetre working width.

Features and benefits
Scrubber drier B 80 W Bp DOSE (roller): 4 batteries to choose from
Maintenance-free with 170 Ah, 180 Ah, 240 (C5), and low-maintenance with 180 Ah (C5). Battery charger compatible with the different battery types. For a long battery life.
Scrubber drier B 80 W Bp DOSE (roller): Auto-Fill-in
Time-saving filling of the fresh water tank. Automatic filling stop as soon as the tank is full.
Scrubber drier B 80 W Bp DOSE (roller): The brush head and squeegee are automatically adjusted
Automatic lowering depending on the selected cleaning programme. Squeegee is automatically raised when reversing.
Brush head with rollers
  • Available with either a 65 or 75 centimetre working width.
  • Integrated drawer for coarse particles protects the squeegee against blockages.
  • Water savings thanks to contra-rotating roller brushes.
EASY Operation
  • Simple operation.
  • The basic functions are easily controlled using the EASY switch.
eco!efficiency mode
  • Significantly reduced energy use and substantially longer battery runtime.
  • Reduces the operating noise for applications in noise-sensitive areas.
Easy handling
  • Easy handling thanks to logically structured control elements with colour coding.
  • Simplified use and shortened teach-in time.
Adjustable contact pressure of the brush
  • The contact pressure can be adjusted electrically.
  • Contact pressure can be adjusted to fit the cleaning requirements.
  • The contact pressure is adjusted automatically.
Traction drive
  • Infinitely variable forward and reverse operation.
  • The maximum speed can be preset.
Straight or curved squeegee
  • Perfect suction on any floor.
  • Suction lips available in choice of natural rubber or oil-resistant polyurethane.
  • Optional slotted/closed suction lips for delicate/rough floors.
Specifications

Technical data

Drive type Battery
Traction drive Traction motor
Working width of brushes (mm) 750
Working width, vacuuming (mm) 940
Tank of fresh/dirty water (l) 80 / 80
Theoretical area performance (m²/h) 3000
Practical area performance (m²/h) 2250
Battery type maintenance-free
Battery (V/Ah) 24 / 240
Battery runtime (h) max. 4
Battery charging time (h) approx. 9
Power supply for battery charger (V/Hz) 100 - 240 / 50 - 60
Brush rotational speed (rpm) 600 - 1400
Brush contact pressure (kg) 54
Water consumption (l/min) 10
Sound pressure level (dB(A)) 69
Voltage (V) 100 / 240
Frequency (Hz) 50 / 60
Rated input power (W) max. 2200
Total permissible weight (kg) 404
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 1550 x 809 x 1154

Scope of supply

  • Roller brush: 2 Piece(s)
  • Battery charger

Equipment

  • Sweeping function
  • Powerful traction drive
  • 2-tank system
Scrubber drier B 80 W Bp DOSE (roller)
Application areas
  • Perfect for cleaning applications in swimming pools, shopping centres and airports
  • Ideal in industry, the transport sector and at airports
Configurable components

Straight squeegee with adjustable support rollers, 940 mm. Supplied additional weights ensure uniform contact pressure. Grooved squeegee blades of high-quality, oil-resistant and hard-wearing transparent polyurethane, suitable for all standard floors. Easy to replace, 4x usable.

The Homebase Mop kit contains mop clip, mop support and bottle holder – the perfect solution for securely carrying a mop directly on the scrubber drier.

including oil-resistant squeegee blades for four-fold use & additional weight for optimal gliding & easily adjustable relief wheels.

Accessories
Cleaning agents