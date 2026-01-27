Scrubber drier BD 43/25 C Classic Bp Pack 80Ah
This entry level, compact scrubber dryer comes at a very attractive price level, whilst being able to serve all basic cleaning needs - without having to compromise on performance.
Whether for quick interim cleaning or scheduled maintenance cleaning; this compact scrubber dryer does a superior job. Thanks to its compact dimensions and manoeuvrability it is ideal for smaller areas.
Features and benefits
Robust and durable control elementsDesigned for daily use. Robust, durable, reliable machine.
Simple operation thanks to EASY-Operation PanelClear control panel with self-explanatory symbols Solenoid valve for automatic water cutout after the dead man's switch is released. Easy to use, colour coded control elements
Small, compact machineVery manoeuvrable and easy to use. Very good view of the surface to be cleaned.
Large battery compartment for all standard battery types
- Easily accessible battery compartment for battery replacement.
- Also suitable for multiple shift operation.
Comfortable Home Base system
- Options for the attachment of hooks, containers, mop, etc.
- Additional cleaning utensils can be carried on-board.
Affordable entry-level model in the 25 to 35 litre class
- Excellent price-performance ratio.
- Reduced to the most important features.
Yellow, clearly visible control elements
76 Ah battery and separate battery charger included
- Easy charging at any standard power outlet.
- Mains-independent use with no cable trip hazard.
Specifications
Technical data
|Drive type
|Battery
|Traction drive
|Advance by brush rotation
|Working width of brushes (mm)
|430
|Working width, vacuuming (mm)
|750
|Tank of fresh/dirty water (l)
|25 / 25
|Theoretical area performance (m²/h)
|1720
|Practical area performance (m²/h)
|860
|Battery type
|maintenance-free
|Battery (V/Ah)
|24 / 76
|Battery runtime (h)
|max. 2
|Battery charging time (h)
|approx. 8.7
|Power supply for battery charger (V/Hz)
|230 / 50 - 60
|Brush rotational speed (rpm)
|180
|Brush contact pressure (g/cm²/kg)
|30 - 40 / 22.5 - 28
|Water consumption (l/min)
|max. 2.7
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|66
|Rated input power (W)
|1100
|Colour
|anthracite
|Total permissible weight (kg)
|115
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|40
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1135 x 520 x 1025
Scope of supply
- Disc brush: 1 Piece(s)
- Battery
- Battery charger
- Squeegee, v-shape
Equipment
- 2-tank system