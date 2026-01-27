Scrubber drier BD 43/25 C Classic Bp Pack 80Ah

This entry level, compact scrubber dryer comes at a very attractive price level, whilst being able to serve all basic cleaning needs - without having to compromise on performance.

Whether for quick interim cleaning or scheduled maintenance cleaning; this compact scrubber dryer does a superior job. Thanks to its compact dimensions and manoeuvrability it is ideal for smaller areas.

Features and benefits
Robust and durable control elements
Robust and durable control elements
Designed for daily use. Robust, durable, reliable machine.
Simple operation thanks to EASY-Operation Panel
Simple operation thanks to EASY-Operation Panel
Clear control panel with self-explanatory symbols Solenoid valve for automatic water cutout after the dead man's switch is released. Easy to use, colour coded control elements
Small, compact machine
Small, compact machine
Very manoeuvrable and easy to use. Very good view of the surface to be cleaned.
Large battery compartment for all standard battery types
  • Easily accessible battery compartment for battery replacement.
  • Also suitable for multiple shift operation.
Comfortable Home Base system
  • Options for the attachment of hooks, containers, mop, etc.
  • Additional cleaning utensils can be carried on-board.
Affordable entry-level model in the 25 to 35 litre class
  • Excellent price-performance ratio.
  • Reduced to the most important features.
Yellow, clearly visible control elements
76 Ah battery and separate battery charger included
  • Easy charging at any standard power outlet.
  • Mains-independent use with no cable trip hazard.
Specifications

Technical data

Drive type Battery
Traction drive Advance by brush rotation
Working width of brushes (mm) 430
Working width, vacuuming (mm) 750
Tank of fresh/dirty water (l) 25 / 25
Theoretical area performance (m²/h) 1720
Practical area performance (m²/h) 860
Battery type maintenance-free
Battery (V/Ah) 24 / 76
Battery runtime (h) max. 2
Battery charging time (h) approx. 8.7
Power supply for battery charger (V/Hz) 230 / 50 - 60
Brush rotational speed (rpm) 180
Brush contact pressure (g/cm²/kg) 30 - 40 / 22.5 - 28
Water consumption (l/min) max. 2.7
Sound pressure level (dB(A)) 66
Rated input power (W) 1100
Colour anthracite
Total permissible weight (kg) 115
Weight without accessories (kg) 40
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 1135 x 520 x 1025

Scope of supply

  • Disc brush: 1 Piece(s)
  • Battery
  • Battery charger
  • Squeegee, v-shape

Equipment

  • 2-tank system
Scrubber drier BD 43/25 C Classic Bp Pack 80Ah
