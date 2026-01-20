The BD 43/35 C Ep is a mains-operated scrubber dryer with disc technology, which makes this machine very affordable. Technically, the machine has the usual high-quality features: it has an impressive working width of 43 cm, a 35 litre tank volume and is easy to operate thanks to the EASY-Operation system with distinctive, yellow controls. It is also whisper-quiet and easy to clean. The manoeuvrable BD 43/35 C Ep is ideal for small and very cluttered areas up to 900 m². Its compact size also ensures a clear view of the area to be cleaned.