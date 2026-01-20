Scrubber drier BD 43/35 C Classic Ep
Mains-operated and affordable: the scrubber dryer with disc technology cleans up to 1700 m²/h. For efficient basic and maintenance cleaning of areas up to 900 m².
The BD 43/35 C Ep is a mains-operated scrubber dryer with disc technology, which makes this machine very affordable. Technically, the machine has the usual high-quality features: it has an impressive working width of 43 cm, a 35 litre tank volume and is easy to operate thanks to the EASY-Operation system with distinctive, yellow controls. It is also whisper-quiet and easy to clean. The manoeuvrable BD 43/35 C Ep is ideal for small and very cluttered areas up to 900 m². Its compact size also ensures a clear view of the area to be cleaned.
Features and benefits
Robust and durable control elementsDesigned for daily use. Robust, durable, reliable machine.
Simple operation thanks to EASY-Operation PanelClear control panel with self-explanatory symbols Brief familiarisation stages Easy to use, colour coded control elements
Small, compact machineExtremely manoeuvrable machine Clear view of surfaces to be cleaned.
Large tank volume for long work intervals
- Large tank volume for long work intervals without interruption.
- For very efficient and economical cleaning.
Home Base system
- Options for the attachment of hooks, containers, mop, etc.
- Additional cleaning utensils can be carried on-board.
Affordable entry-level model in the 25 to 35 litre class
- Excellent price-performance ratio.
- Reduced to the most important features.
Yellow, clearly visible control elements
- Yellow control elements simplify operation and reduce teach-in time.
Mains-operated machine
- Low weight low initial outlay.
- Suitable for both occasional and continuous use.
Specifications
Technical data
|Drive type
|Mains operation
|Traction drive
|Advance by brush rotation
|Working width of brushes (mm)
|430
|Working width, vacuuming (mm)
|750
|Tank of fresh/dirty water (l)
|35 / 35
|Theoretical area performance (ft²/hr)
|1720
|Practical area performance (m²/h)
|1250
|Brush rotational speed (rpm)
|180
|Brush contact pressure (g/cm²/kg)
|30 - 40 / 26.5 - 28.5
|Water consumption (l/min)
|max. 2.7
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|70
|Voltage (V)
|230
|Frequency (Hz)
|50
|Rated input power (W)
|1400
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|48
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1135 x 520 x 1025
Scope of supply
- Disc brush: 1 Piece(s)
- Squeegee, v-shape
Equipment
- 2-tank system
- Mains operation