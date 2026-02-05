With a working width of 51 centimetres and the large 55 l tanks for fresh and dirty water, the versatile battery powered walk-behind scrubber dryer BD 50/55 W Bp Pack cleans up to 2000 m² per hour. Thanks to its compact design, it impresses with its clear arrangement and thanks to the integrated traction drive as well as the comfortable four-wheel system also with simple, effortless manoeuvrability. The 850 mm long squeegee and the disc brush head with 27 kilogram brush contact pressure are made from high-quality, robust and long-lasting aluminium and ensure excellent cleaning results. A standard external battery charger allows the powerful and maintenance-free AGM battery with 115 Ah capacity to be charged in everyday working life for long applications.