With our hand-guided walk-behind scrubber dryer BD 80/100 W Bp Pack Classic, not only is the powerful battery already on board, but the compatible battery charger is also supplied. In order to overcome even the toughest jobs, highly used components such as disc brush head and squeegee are made from solid die-cast aluminium. The powerful traction drive, which helps to climb slopes effortlessly, the excellent overview, as well as the simple operation, contribute to the high level of user-friendliness. With a working width of 80 centimetres and a large 100 litre tank, this results in an area performance of up to 4800 m² per hour. The contact pressure of the disc brushes can be manually adapted from 40 to 68 kilogrammes for removing intensive soiling.