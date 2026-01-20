Scrubber drier BR 40/10 C Ep Adv

The BR 40/10 C - the most economical machine in its class. The compact and powerful machine has a working width of 400 mm and a tank volume of 10 l. The Advance version has additional transport wheels and a brush contact pressure adjustment feature.

This compact scrubber dryer can be used flexibly. Quiet scrubbing and vacuuming are possible in both directions.It has a collapsible push handle and detachable tanks, which can be easily transported with a locked carrying handle. The brushes and suction lips are easily replaced within seconds without the need for any tools.

Features and benefits
Powerful and fast
  • Two high-speed rotating roller brushes with high contact pressure.
  • Two suction lip strips soak up the water – either forwards or backwards.
  • Floors dry very quickly.
Low clearance height
  • Reaches under furniture effortlessly.
  • The push handle can be folded down in both directions.
  • Removable tank - suitable for low lying objects.
Service-friendly
  • Squeegee and brush are easy to replace without tools.
  • Water distributor strip is easy to remove and clean.
  • All electrical components are quickly and easily accessible.
Ergonomic handle
  • For easier use.
  • With integrated water flow and brush control.
  • Ideal for transporting and storage.
Specifications

Technical data

Drive type Mains operation
Working width of brushes (mm) 400
Working width, vacuuming (mm) 400
Tank of fresh/dirty water (l) 10 / 10
Theoretical area performance (m²/h) 400
Practical area performance (m²/h) 300
Brush rotational speed (rpm) 1100
Brush contact pressure (g/cm²/kg) 100 - 200 / 20 - 30
Water consumption (l/min) 1
Sound pressure level (dB(A)) max. 75
Voltage (V) 220 / 240
Frequency (Hz) 50
Rated input power (W) max. 2300
Colour anthracite
Weight without accessories (kg) 35.5
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 520 x 470 x 1150

Scope of supply

  • Roller brush: 2 Piece(s)
  • Transport wheels
  • 2 straight squeegees: 1 Piece(s)

Equipment

  • 2-tank system
  • Mains operation
  • Variable contact pressure
