Even large spaces often have to contend with the odd narrow area or cluttered furniture. Our BR 45/22 C Bp Pack scrubber drier is the ideal choice for these challenging situations. Equipped with a roller brush head which rotates 200° in either direction thanks to KART steering technology (Kärcher Advanced Response Technology), it delivers a large working width combined with exceptional manoeuvrability - ideally suited to highly cluttered floor spaces. At the same time, the positioning of the brush and squeegees - which are always aligned to match the direction of travel - ensures an increase in the area performance and a uniform cleaning result. Our built-in, high-power lithium-ion batteries offer a up to 3x longer lifetime than conventional lead batteries and are also completely maintenance-free. Using the innovative eco!efficiency mode can increase their run time even more significantly as well as reducing operating noise by around 40% - ideal for daytime cleaning. The optional HEPA filter removes the exhaust air from the dirty water, allowing you to work in hygiene-sensitive areas.