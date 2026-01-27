Single-disc machine BDS 43/150 C Classic

The BDS 43/150 C Classic is a very robust single-disc machine for diverse floor cleaning applications. With maintenance-free planet carrier and powerful 1,500 watt motor.

Our very robust single-disc machine BDS 43/150 C Classic offers an excellent price-performance ratio and is very versatile for thorough floor cleaning. With a powerful 1,500 watt motor, it is suitable for both hard and resilient floors and textile coverings as well as for sanding worn parquet floors. With a working width of 430 mm, it is ideal for most applications in the area of building cleaning, whilst the maintenance-free planet carrier made with hard-wearing metal gears ensures a long lifetime and far less wear and lower maintenance costs compared to a belt gear. A pad drive board is also included in delivery.

Features and benefits
Single-disc machine BDS 43/150 C Classic: Powerful motor
Powerful motor
Extremely robust and durable Powerful for numerous applications. Low operation and service costs.
Single-disc machine BDS 43/150 C Classic: Robust planetary gear drive
Robust planetary gear drive
Hard-wearing metal gears. Less wear and maintenance costs compared to a belt drive. Higher torque than a conventional belt drive. Quiet, durable and maintenance-free.
Single-disc machine BDS 43/150 C Classic: Easy operation
Easy operation
Convenient and easy handling. Very good balance and quiet operation.
Integrated power outlet
  • For suction unit attachment to reduce dust development.
  • Increases cleaning performance.
Specifications

Technical data

Drive type Mains operation
Working width of brushes (mm) 430
Working height (mm) 90
Brush rotational speed (rpm) 150
Brush contact pressure (kg) 43
Sound pressure level (dB(A)) 66
Voltage (V) 220 / 240
Frequency (Hz) 50
Colour anthracite
Weight (with accessories) (kg) 44.2
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 940 x 430 x 1105

Scope of supply

  • Drive board

Equipment

  • Tank optional: 10 l
  • Mains operation
Videos
Application areas
  • Perfect for building service contractors for use in public buildings or offices.
  • For thorough cleaning of all floors – from hard floors to carpets
Accessories
Cleaning agents