Our very robust single-disc machine BDS 43/150 C Classic offers an excellent price-performance ratio and is very versatile for thorough floor cleaning. With a powerful 1,500 watt motor, it is suitable for both hard and resilient floors and textile coverings as well as for sanding worn parquet floors. With a working width of 430 mm, it is ideal for most applications in the area of building cleaning, whilst the maintenance-free planet carrier made with hard-wearing metal gears ensures a long lifetime and far less wear and lower maintenance costs compared to a belt gear. A pad drive board is also included in delivery.