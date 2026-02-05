Industrial dust extractors

Continuous suction of suspended particles The continuous dust extraction directly at the point of origin in the process, as well as from the surrounding area, makes an important contribution to process reliability and occupational safety. Our industrial dust extractors for use in production are suitable for all kinds of dust and fine swarf that occur in the machining process.

Kärcher Dust extractors Industrial dust extractors

Industrial dust extractors

Dedusters are machines that extract suspended particles such as dust, especially fine types of dust, from the air. Industrial dedusters work at a low vacuum with a relatively high air flow. The deduster portfolio includes machines for use inside and outside an Atex zone 22.

GO TO PRODUCTS
Kärcher Ex dust extractors Industrial dedusters Ex

Industrial dedusters Ex

We build our explosion-proof industrial dedusters strictly according to the Z22 directive for explosive suspended and flammable particles.

GO TO PRODUCTS
Kärcher Continuous suction of suspended particles