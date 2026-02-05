Specially developed for the removal of fine, hazardous and also explosive dusts: our middle-class industrial vacuum cleaner IVM 60/30 M Z22 impresses with its durable side channel blower and three-phase operation for continuous use in industry and, if requested, also around the clock. The robust machine, with resistant steel housing and acid-resistant stainless steel body and container, has a large star filter in dust class M and also complies with the requirements for work in ATEX Zone 22. The vacuum cleaner is also certified according to 2014/34/EU. Large wheels guarantee maximum mobility, whereas the reliable, manual filter cleaning with transmission extends the filter service life, thus reducing the maintenance effort.