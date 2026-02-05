The IVS 100/75 Z22 is an extremely robust industrial vacuum. This vacuum cleaner was developed specially for dusts in dust explosion classes St 1, St 2 and St 3 in Zone 22. It is a partially mobile vacuum cleaner which finds versatile use in many target groups. For it to be used within a company, several people or a forklift truck are usually employed. It unites high suction power with the possibility of multiple points of consumption. The industrial vacuum is mostly sold for a workplace with one or more extraction points and usually remains at one location of use for an extended period. Thanks to its construction and many available industrial accessories, it can be used for a wide range of cleaning tasks. Its side channel blower ensures high suction power. A safety valve prevents the engine in the high-quality side channel blower from overheating. Due to the type of motor, this machineis often used continuously. The side channel blower the machine employs boasts a long service life. A removable dirt container with castors allows easy disposal of the vacuumed dirt. The built-in cyclone pre-separator filters out the majority of the dust when it enters the vacuum cleaner, thereby extending the filter's service life significantly. A filter with a large filter area and excellent separation performance (material M certified) allows long work intervals without interruptions. In the storage area above the motor, small accessories or tools can be conveniently stored. If the vacuum cleaner needs moving to another location, the power cord can also be stored in this area. Manual, external filter cleaning ensures long work intervals and a long service life of the filter.