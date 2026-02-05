The IVR-L 100/24-2 is a compact industrial vacuum from Kärcher. The vacuum cleaner has a 100-litre container capacity. Liquids and coarse solids (e.g. chips) can be reliably suctioned and conveniently separated from each other thanks to the optional chip cage. The hose connection at the suction head is very flexible (360° rotation) and guarantees maximum flexibility and knot-free vacuuming. The filling level can be comfortably read at any time on the emptying hose. Flange-mounted crane lugs facilitate daily handling, also when fully loaded. The high-quality castors made of ABS material guarantee maximum mobility.