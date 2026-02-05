The IVR-L 100/24-2 Tc Me Dp is a compact industrial vacuum cleaner with tilting chassis. The high-quality vacuum cleaner has a 100-litre stainless steel container, which means large volumes of liquid and/or largely dust-free solids such as swarf to be vacuumed up. The solids can be easily separated from the liquids using the optional swarf basket. The stainless steel construction of the IVR-L 100/24-2 Tc Me Dp makes it extremely versatile. Corrosive media can also be vacuumed up with ease. Thanks to the 360° rotating hose connection on the suction head, dirt can be removed all around the vacuum cleaner without the suction hose getting tangled. The fill level at any given time can be seen through the drain hose. The autonomous drum pump makes it possible for vacuumed liquids to be pumped back out at a high emptying level. The robust construction, featuring oil-resistant castors and power cable, ensures a long service life and can withstand even the toughest industrial applications. It is even robust enough to be picked up by a forklift truck.