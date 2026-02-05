Industrial vacuum IVR-L 100/30 Sc

Powerful IVR-L 100/30 Sc liquid and swarf vacuum. With wear-free side channel blower. Built for 3-shift operation in production. Extra long service life.

IVR-L 100/30 Sc: a durable and powerful industrial vacuum cleaner that is particularly suitable for vacuuming liquids and/or swarf in the metalworking industry. The robust design ensures the vacuum cleaner a long service life despite the toughest industrial applications. The 3-shift side channel blower of the IVR-L 100/30 Sc is designed for shift operation. This also makes the machine suitable for stationary applications in production. When vacuuming liquids, the current fill level can be seen at all times through the drain hose. The collecting container is linked to the vacuum cleaner via a set-down mechanism that can be operated from a standing position.

Features and benefits
Wear-resistant side channel compressor
  • Side channel compressor offers high suction power and durability. These machines are ideal for multi-shift use.
Visual filling level indicator
Robust and reliable
  • Ideal for use in the metal processing industry.
Specifications

Technical data

Number of current phases (Ph) 3
Voltage (V) 400
Frequency (Hz) 50 / 60
Air flow (l/s/m³/h) 87.5 / 315
Vacuum (mbar/kPa) 260 / 26
Container capacity (l) 100
Container material Metal
Rated input power (kW) 3
Vacuuming type Electric
Nominal size ID 70
Accessory nominal size ID 70 ID 50
Main filter dust class L
Filter area for main filter (m²) 0.45
Weight without accessories (kg) 132
Weight (with accessories) (kg) 132
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 132.8
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 850 x 760 x 1800

Equipment

  • Accessories included with machine: no
Industrial vacuum IVR-L 100/30 Sc
