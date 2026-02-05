Industrial vacuum IVR-L 100/30 Sc
Powerful IVR-L 100/30 Sc liquid and swarf vacuum. With wear-free side channel blower. Built for 3-shift operation in production. Extra long service life.
IVR-L 100/30 Sc: a durable and powerful industrial vacuum cleaner that is particularly suitable for vacuuming liquids and/or swarf in the metalworking industry. The robust design ensures the vacuum cleaner a long service life despite the toughest industrial applications. The 3-shift side channel blower of the IVR-L 100/30 Sc is designed for shift operation. This also makes the machine suitable for stationary applications in production. When vacuuming liquids, the current fill level can be seen at all times through the drain hose. The collecting container is linked to the vacuum cleaner via a set-down mechanism that can be operated from a standing position.
Features and benefits
Wear-resistant side channel compressor
- Side channel compressor offers high suction power and durability. These machines are ideal for multi-shift use.
Visual filling level indicator
Robust and reliable
- Ideal for use in the metal processing industry.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|3
|Voltage (V)
|400
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Air flow (l/s/m³/h)
|87.5 / 315
|Vacuum (mbar/kPa)
|260 / 26
|Container capacity (l)
|100
|Container material
|Metal
|Rated input power (kW)
|3
|Vacuuming type
|Electric
|Nominal size
|ID 70
|Accessory nominal size
|ID 70 ID 50
|Main filter dust class
|L
|Filter area for main filter (m²)
|0.45
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|132
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|132
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|132.8
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|850 x 760 x 1800
Equipment
- Accessories included with machine: no