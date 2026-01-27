The IVC 60/24-2 Tact² is a highly compact industrial vacuum cleaner for wet or dry dirt. The machine features Kärcher’s unique Tact² automatic filter cleaning system which ensures constantly high filtration, even in harsh operating environments. With a stainless steel body and tub, and tubular steel frame with large wheels, the IVC is extremely tough and very easy to move from one area to another. With twin motors and single-phase power supply.