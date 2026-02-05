Industrial vacuum IVM 40/24-2
Features and benefits
Two blower motors
- High suction power and robustness.
Mobile stainless steel container
- The deposited container can be conveniently removed from the chassis and driven for disposal/emptying.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|220 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Air flow (l/s/m³/h)
|106 / 381.6
|Vacuum (mbar/kPa)
|225 / 22.5
|Container capacity (l)
|40
|Container material
|Stainless steel
|Rated input power (kW)
|2.3
|Vacuuming type
|Electric
|Nominal size
|ID 70
|Accessory nominal size
|ID 50 ID 40
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|77
|Main filter dust class
|M
|Filter area for main filter (m²)
|1.6
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|35.7
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|36.7
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|645 x 655 x 1150
Equipment
- Main filter: Star filter
- Accessories included with machine: no