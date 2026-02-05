Industrial vacuum IVM 40/24-2

Features and benefits
Two blower motors
  • High suction power and robustness.
Mobile stainless steel container
  • The deposited container can be conveniently removed from the chassis and driven for disposal/emptying.
Specifications

Technical data

Number of current phases (Ph) 1
Voltage (V) 220 / 240
Frequency (Hz) 50 / 60
Air flow (l/s/m³/h) 106 / 381.6
Vacuum (mbar/kPa) 225 / 22.5
Container capacity (l) 40
Container material Stainless steel
Rated input power (kW) 2.3
Vacuuming type Electric
Nominal size ID 70
Accessory nominal size ID 50 ID 40
Sound pressure level (dB(A)) 77
Main filter dust class M
Filter area for main filter (m²) 1.6
Weight without accessories (kg) 35.7
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 36.7
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 645 x 655 x 1150

Equipment

  • Main filter: Star filter
  • Accessories included with machine: no
