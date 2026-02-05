|Number of current phases
(Ph)
|
1
|Voltage
(V)
|
220 / 240
|Frequency
(Hz)
|
50 / 60
|Air flow
(l/s/m³/h)
|
106 / 381.6
|Vacuum
(mbar/kPa)
|
225 / 22.5
|Container capacity
(l)
|
40
|Container material
|
Stainless steel
|Rated input power
(kW)
|
2.3
|Vacuuming type
|
Electric
|Nominal size
|
ID 70
|Accessory nominal size
|
ID 50 ID 40
|Sound pressure level
(dB(A))
|
77
|Main filter dust class
|
M
|Filter area for main filter
(m²)
|
1.6
|Secondary filter dust class
|
H
|Filter area for secondary filter
(m²)
|
1.6
|Weight without accessories
(kg)
|
41
|Weight incl. packaging
(kg)
|
41.5
|Dimensions (L × W × H)
(mm)
|
645 x 655 x 1150