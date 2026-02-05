Durable, robust, compact, mobile: our IVM 40/24-2 M ACD dual-engine middle class industrial vacuum cleaner for universal vacuuming of fine and coarse combustible solids outside an ATEX zone. The reliable machine works in single-phase operation and both of the motors can be individually controlled. The large, certified star filter of dust class M can be cleaned easily, conveniently and reliably using the Pull and Clean filter cleaning system without switching off the vacuum cleaner. Certified The industrial vacuum's filter and collection tanks are made of acid-resistant stainless steel, while the chassis is made of durable steel and has large wheels for easy transport.