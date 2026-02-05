Industrial vacuum IVM 60/30

Robust middle-class industrial vacuum cleaner IVM 60/30 with durable side channel blower and large star filter in dust class M. Suitable for the removal of fine and coarse solid materials.

A durable side channel blower with three-phase operation, the large star filter in dust class M and the comfortable, manual filter cleaning with transmission are some of the key internal features of our middle-class industrial vacuum cleaner IVM 60/30. From the outside, the robust machine impresses with a resistant steel housing, acid-resistant stainless steel body and container, as well as large wheels for simple transport and safe mobility. The vacuum cleaner can be used almost universally in industrial environments for the removal of fine and coarse solid materials – also in three-shift operation if required.

Features and benefits
Industrial vacuum IVM 60/30: Wear-resistant side channel compressor
Wear-resistant side channel compressor
With 3 kW power and soft start for vacuuming large quantities of dust and solids. For strong suction power and service life of at least 20,000 hours.  Suitable for multiple shift operation and/or with multiple suction points.
Industrial vacuum IVM 60/30: Manual IVM filter cleaning
Manual IVM filter cleaning
Effortless operation by means of an ergonomically placed lever if required. Extends the life of the filter and thus reduces the maintenance effort. Identical cleaning results, regardless of the amount of force used.
Industrial vacuum IVM 60/30: Equipped with extra-large star filter
Equipped with extra-large star filter
For safely vacuuming solids and dusts up to dust class M. Also suitable for large quantities of dust.
Specifications

Technical data

Number of current phases (Ph) 3
Voltage (V) 400
Frequency (Hz) 50
Air flow (l/s/m³/h) 68 / 244.8
Vacuum (mbar/kPa) 286 / 28.6
Container capacity (l) 60
Container material Stainless steel
Rated input power (kW) 3
Vacuuming type Electric
Nominal size ID 70
Accessory nominal size ID 70 ID 50 ID 40
Sound pressure level (dB(A)) 79
Main filter dust class M
Filter area for main filter (m²) 2.2
Weight without accessories (kg) 99
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 100.9
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 1030 x 680 x 1650

Equipment

  • Main filter: Star filter
  • Accessories included with machine: no
Industrial vacuum IVM 60/30
Industrial vacuum IVM 60/30
Industrial vacuum IVM 60/30
Videos
Accessories