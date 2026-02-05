A durable side channel blower with three-phase operation, the large star filter in dust class M and the comfortable, manual filter cleaning with transmission are some of the key internal features of our middle-class industrial vacuum cleaner IVM 60/30. From the outside, the robust machine impresses with a resistant steel housing, acid-resistant stainless steel body and container, as well as large wheels for simple transport and safe mobility. The vacuum cleaner can be used almost universally in industrial environments for the removal of fine and coarse solid materials – also in three-shift operation if required.