Municipal sweepers

Machines for every requirement

As a full-service provider in the sweeping technology sector, we offer solutions for every application: from small articulated sweepers with unrivalled compactness and manoeuvrability in inner-city applications to 3.5-tonne-class powerhouses with all-wheel steering for reliable heavy-duty operations all year round. Whether it’s for narrow town streets or for cleaning main roads and city squares, we have the right machine for you.