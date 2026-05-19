Kärcher attaches huge importance to municipal equipment. This is why we invested our entire know-how and expertise, as well as our extensive experience, in the development of the MC 250 vacuum sweeper. The attractively designed MC 250 offers an unrivalled cleaning performance with low engine speed, generous 2.5 m³ waste container volume, a high transport speed of 60 km/h and maximum driving comfort thanks to the hydro-pneumatic suspension and single-wheel suspension. The optional air-conditioned large cab with comfortable seats and the ergonomic operating concept with clearly arranged multifunctional display in the steering wheel rim ensure a pleasant working environment and a high level of user-friendliness. Our MC 250 also has all-wheel steering for excellent manoeuvrability and an efficient water circulation system with a separate dirty water tank. The machine is suitable for cities and municipalities of all sizes, is very easy to maintain and also impresses with very low exhaust gas and particulate emissions.