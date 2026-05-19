With the MC 80, the technology used in large machines is now being deployed in compact class sweepers. For instance, the 800-litre waste container with water circulation system is based on computer-aided CFD simulations, the double-brush system has individual brush control, the straight suction channel effectively prevents blockages and the suction mouth is impact-protected in the wheel contour. Lastly, our patented quick-change system guarantees the fast and simple change of the diverse implements via a hydraulic interchangeable frame. In terms of working comfort, the MC 80 scores well with the largest cab in its class, a perfect all-round view and transparent and ergonomic layout of the operating elements. Practical details such as a lockable storage compartment, bottle holder and USB charging port are also included.