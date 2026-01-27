Construction sites, public parks and other, often remote, places of use: Wherever there are no external power sources available for your demanding cleaning tasks, our HD 8/23 G Classic cold water high-pressure cleaner with EU STAGE V petrol engine is the perfect choice. With an hourly water volume of 800 litres, a working pressure of 230 bar and the robust crankshaft pump, the machine masters even more challenging cleaning tasks reliably. HD 8/23 G Classic is extremely user-friendly, mobile and easily transportable by car, thanks to its ergonomic push handle, practical accessory storage, compact dimensions and puncture-proof wheels. The machine also impresses with easily accessible components that are effectively protected by a large water filter and a thermo and safety valve. To prevent damage resulting from external influences, machine features a highly robust tubular steel frame.