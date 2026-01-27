High pressure cleaner HD 8/23 G Classic

Self-sufficient, mobile, powerful: HD 8/23 G Classic cold water high-pressure cleaner with robust crankshaft pump and petrol engine. For demanding applications in construction and municipalities.

Construction sites, public parks and other, often remote, places of use: Wherever there are no external power sources available for your demanding cleaning tasks, our HD 8/23 G Classic cold water high-pressure cleaner with EU STAGE V petrol engine is the perfect choice. With an hourly water volume of 800 litres, a working pressure of 230 bar and the robust crankshaft pump, the machine masters even more challenging cleaning tasks reliably. HD 8/23 G Classic is extremely user-friendly, mobile and easily transportable by car, thanks to its ergonomic push handle, practical accessory storage, compact dimensions and puncture-proof wheels. The machine also impresses with easily accessible components that are effectively protected by a large water filter and a thermo and safety valve. To prevent damage resulting from external influences, machine features a highly robust tubular steel frame.

Features and benefits
High pressure cleaner HD 8/23 G Classic: Independence
Independence
Allows independence of external power sources. Complies with the requirements of exhaust emissions standard EU STAGE V. Convenient manual pull start.
High pressure cleaner HD 8/23 G Classic: Outstanding mobility
Outstanding mobility
Puncture-proof wheels guarantee permanently high mobility. The compact and slim machine is also very easy to manoeuvre in confined areas. For good mobility, easy transport and space-saving storage – fits in a standard car.
High pressure cleaner HD 8/23 G Classic: Durable and sturdy
Durable and sturdy
A robust tubular steel frame reliably protects the machine against damage. Proven safety technology such as thermo and safety valve and water filter. Crankshaft pump with ceramic pistons.
Storage for accessories
  • Hose hook and accessory storage for simple storage and carrying.
  • Ergonomic grip and hose storage.
Specifications

Technical data

Flow Rate (l/h) 800
Operating pressure (bar/MPa) 230 / 23
Max. Pressure (bar/MPa) 280 / 28
Water feed 3/4″
Drive type Petrol
Motor type G300FA
number of simultaneous users 1
Mobility High
Colour anthracite
Weight (with accessories) (kg) 50.9
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 59
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 878 x 538 x 702

Scope of supply

  • Trigger gun: Standard
  • High-pressure hose length: 10 m
  • Power nozzle
  • Water filter

Equipment

  • Cage frame
  • Crankshaft pump with ceramic pistons
High pressure cleaner HD 8/23 G Classic
High pressure cleaner HD 8/23 G Classic
High pressure cleaner HD 8/23 G Classic
High pressure cleaner HD 8/23 G Classic
Accessories
Cleaning agents