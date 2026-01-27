High pressure cleaner HD 9/23 G
With the HD 9/23 G petrol-powered cold water pressure washer with Honda petrol engine, you can work independently and conveniently while staying mobile – even under adverse external conditions.
Fitted with a Honda petrol engine, the HD 9/23 G cold water pressure washer works completely independently of the power connection. Developed with the best cleaning results in mind – thanks to a water pressure of 230 bar and protected by a very stable frame, the machine serves you well even under extreme conditions.The ergonomically designed frame offers maximum mobility, even when the ground is uneven. Puncture-proof wheels and various storage options for accessories bear testimony to our goal to ensure you can work comfortably in all conditions. The EASY!Force high-pressure gun, makes use of the recoil force of the high-pressure jet to reduce the holding force for the operator to zero. The EASY!Lock quick-release fasteners, make set-up and dismantling five times faster than with conventional screw connections. The powerful pump allows you to extract water from lakes or ponds in an emergency. It is protected by a large water filter and a thermostat valve which prevents it from overheating in recirculation mode. Additionally available, within this range, is a cage frame with eyelets to facilitate loading onto a crane, as well as an attachment kit for a hose reel.
Features and benefits
Maximum independenceFitted with a reliable Honda or Yanmar motor for use without an external power supply. Can suck up water – e.g. from lakes or ponds – and use it for cleaning.
Optimum ease of useThe ergonomic frame concept makes transport on uneven ground easier. Storage options for all accessory parts directly on the machine. Puncture-proof wheels guarantee permanently high mobility.
Highly versatileOptional cage frame with eyelets for crane loading and reliable protection of the machines. Hose reel attachment kit for shorter set-up available as an optional extra. Portable version with robust pipe frame specially designed for painters and plasterers (HD 728 B).
For the toughest jobs
- Robust basic frame for daily use in tough conditions.
- Large water filter to protect the pump.
- Thermostat valve to protect the pump from overheating in recirculation mode.
Specifications
Technical data
|Flow Rate (l/h)
|400 - 930
|Operating pressure (bar/MPa)
|40 - up to 230 / 4 - up to 23
|Max. Pressure (bar/MPa)
|270 / 27
|Water feed temperature (°C)
|60
|Water feed
|1″
|Drive type
|Petrol
|Motor manufacturer
|Honda
|Motor type
|GX 390
|number of simultaneous users
|1
|Mobility
|cart
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|75.5
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|82.8
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|866 x 722 x 1146
Scope of supply
- Trigger gun: EASY!Force Advanced
- High-pressure hose length: 15 m
- High-pressure hose type: Premium quality
- High-pressure hose specification: ID 8, 315 bar
- Power nozzle
- Servo Control
Equipment
- Infinitely variable pressure and water flow control on the unit
- Cleaning agent function: Suction
Videos
Application areas
- Construction industry (facade cleaning, cleaning construction vehicles and equipment)
- Agriculture (cleaning vehicles and equipment or for use in forestry)
- Industry (cleaning of equipment)
- Service providers (cleaning outdoor areas e.g. squares and car parks)