High pressure cleaner HD 9/23 G

With the HD 9/23 G petrol-powered cold water pressure washer with Honda petrol engine, you can work independently and conveniently while staying mobile – even under adverse external conditions.

Fitted with a Honda petrol engine, the HD 9/23 G cold water pressure washer works completely independently of the power connection. Developed with the best cleaning results in mind – thanks to a water pressure of 230 bar and protected by a very stable frame, the machine serves you well even under extreme conditions.The ergonomically designed frame offers maximum mobility, even when the ground is uneven. Puncture-proof wheels and various storage options for accessories bear testimony to our goal to ensure you can work comfortably in all conditions. The EASY!Force high-pressure gun, makes use of the recoil force of the high-pressure jet to reduce the holding force for the operator to zero. The EASY!Lock quick-release fasteners, make set-up and dismantling five times faster than with conventional screw connections. The powerful pump allows you to extract water from lakes or ponds in an emergency. It is protected by a large water filter and a thermostat valve which prevents it from overheating in recirculation mode. Additionally available, within this range, is a cage frame with eyelets to facilitate loading onto a crane, as well as an attachment kit for a hose reel.

Features and benefits
Maximum independence
Maximum independence
Fitted with a reliable Honda or Yanmar motor for use without an external power supply. Can suck up water – e.g. from lakes or ponds – and use it for cleaning.
Optimum ease of use
Optimum ease of use
The ergonomic frame concept makes transport on uneven ground easier. Storage options for all accessory parts directly on the machine. Puncture-proof wheels guarantee permanently high mobility.
Highly versatile
Highly versatile
Optional cage frame with eyelets for crane loading and reliable protection of the machines. Hose reel attachment kit for shorter set-up available as an optional extra. Portable version with robust pipe frame specially designed for painters and plasterers (HD 728 B).
For the toughest jobs
  • Robust basic frame for daily use in tough conditions.
  • Large water filter to protect the pump.
  • Thermostat valve to protect the pump from overheating in recirculation mode.
Specifications

Technical data

Flow Rate (l/h) 400 - 930
Operating pressure (bar/MPa) 40 - up to 230 / 4 - up to 23
Max. Pressure (bar/MPa) 270 / 27
Water feed temperature (°C) 60
Water feed 1″
Drive type Petrol
Motor manufacturer Honda
Motor type GX 390
number of simultaneous users 1
Mobility cart
Colour anthracite
Weight (with accessories) (kg) 75.5
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 82.8
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 866 x 722 x 1146

Scope of supply

  • Trigger gun: EASY!Force Advanced
  • High-pressure hose length: 15 m
  • High-pressure hose type: Premium quality
  • High-pressure hose specification: ID 8, 315 bar
  • Power nozzle
  • Servo Control

Equipment

  • Infinitely variable pressure and water flow control on the unit
  • Cleaning agent function: Suction
Videos
Application areas
  • Construction industry (facade cleaning, cleaning construction vehicles and equipment)
  • Agriculture (cleaning vehicles and equipment or for use in forestry)
  • Industry (cleaning of equipment)
  • Service providers (cleaning outdoor areas e.g. squares and car parks)
Accessories
Cleaning agents