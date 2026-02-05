High pressure cleaner HD 9/25 G Classic

The HD 9/25 G is the most powerful cold water high-pressure cleaner with petrol engine in our Classic range. It stands out for its self-sufficient power supply and working pressure of up to 250 bar.

With a working pressure of up to 250 bar, 900 litres of water per hour and robust crankshaft pump, the HD 9/25 G Classic cold water high-pressure cleaner can effortlessly master even highly demanding cleaning tasks. Thanks to the powerful EU STAGE V petrol engine, which eliminates the need for an external power supply, and equipped with a robust tubular steel frame and puncture-proof wheels, the HD 9/25 G Classic is suitable for heavy-duty use on construction sites, in handicraft, in municipalities or by building service contractors. An ergonomic push handle and very compact dimensions and accessory storage for, for example, high-pressure hose and lance, make the machine easy to handle and transport in a car. Important machine components are easily accessible for servicing tasks and effectively protected by thermo and safety valves, as well as a large water filter.

Features and benefits
High pressure cleaner HD 9/25 G Classic: Independence
Independence
Allows independence of external power sources. Complies with the requirements of exhaust emissions standard EU STAGE V. Convenient manual pull start.
High pressure cleaner HD 9/25 G Classic: Outstanding mobility
Outstanding mobility
Puncture-proof wheels guarantee permanently high mobility. The compact and slim machine is also very easy to manoeuvre in confined areas. For good mobility, easy transport and space-saving storage – fits in a standard car.
High pressure cleaner HD 9/25 G Classic: Durable and sturdy
Durable and sturdy
A robust tubular steel frame reliably protects the machine against damage. Proven safety technology such as thermo and safety valve and water filter. Crankshaft pump with ceramic pistons.
Storage for accessories
  • Hose hook and accessory storage for simple storage and carrying.
  • Ergonomic grip and hose storage.
Specifications

Technical data

Flow Rate (l/h) 900
Operating pressure (bar/MPa) 250 / 25
Max. Pressure (bar/MPa) 300 / 30
Water feed 3/4″
Drive type Petrol
Motor type G390FA
number of simultaneous users 1
Mobility High
Colour anthracite
Weight (with accessories) (kg) 56.8
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 64.8
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 878 x 538 x 702

Scope of supply

  • Trigger gun: Standard
  • High-pressure hose length: 10 m
  • Power nozzle
  • Water filter

Equipment

  • Cage frame
  • Crankshaft pump with ceramic pistons
High pressure cleaner HD 9/25 G Classic
High pressure cleaner HD 9/25 G Classic
High pressure cleaner HD 9/25 G Classic
High pressure cleaner HD 9/25 G Classic
Accessories
Cleaning agents