With a working pressure of up to 250 bar, 900 litres of water per hour and robust crankshaft pump, the HD 9/25 G Classic cold water high-pressure cleaner can effortlessly master even highly demanding cleaning tasks. Thanks to the powerful EU STAGE V petrol engine, which eliminates the need for an external power supply, and equipped with a robust tubular steel frame and puncture-proof wheels, the HD 9/25 G Classic is suitable for heavy-duty use on construction sites, in handicraft, in municipalities or by building service contractors. An ergonomic push handle and very compact dimensions and accessory storage for, for example, high-pressure hose and lance, make the machine easy to handle and transport in a car. Important machine components are easily accessible for servicing tasks and effectively protected by thermo and safety valves, as well as a large water filter.