The high-performance HD 10/15-4 Cage Food is specifically designed for use in the food industry, thanks to its stainless steel covers and food-grade components throughout. All parts in contact with water are made from a special food-grade brass, and the blue high-pressure hose is grease resistant. The machine features an internal booster pump to allow hot supply water (up to 85°C) and is approved for use with chlorinated cleaning agents.