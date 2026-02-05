High pressure cleaner HD 10/15-4 Cage Food

Cold-water pressure washer designed for use in the food industry.

The high-performance HD 10/15-4 Cage Food is specifically designed for use in the food industry, thanks to its stainless steel covers and food-grade components throughout. All parts in contact with water are made from a special food-grade brass, and the blue high-pressure hose is grease resistant. The machine features an internal booster pump to allow hot supply water (up to 85°C) and is approved for use with chlorinated cleaning agents.

Features and benefits
High pressure cleaner HD 10/15-4 Cage Food: Complies with the most rigorous hygiene requirements
Complies with the most rigorous hygiene requirements
Non-corrosive stainless steel. All parts in contact with water are made from special food-grade brass.
High pressure cleaner HD 10/15-4 Cage Food: Particularly effective cleaning
Particularly effective cleaning
Booster pump for feed temperature of up to 85°C. Approved for RM 734 chlorinated cleaning agent.
High pressure cleaner HD 10/15-4 Cage Food: Hygiene requirements
Hygiene requirements
Non-marking and easy to manoeuvre. Food-grade, non-marking high-pressure hose.
Save time and energy: EASY!Force high-pressure gun and EASY!Lock quick-release fasteners
  • Fatigue-free work at last: the EASY!Force high pressure gun.
  • EASY!Lock quick-release locks: durable and robust. And five times faster than a standard screw connection.
Specifications

Technical data

Number of current phases (Ph) 3
Voltage (V) 400
Frequency (Hz) 50
Flow Rate (l/h) 440 - 990
Water feed temperature (°C) max. 85
Operating pressure (bar/MPa) 20 - 145 / 2 - 14.5
Max. Pressure (bar/MPa) 175 / 17.5
Power rating (kW) 6.4
Colour anthracite
Weight (with accessories) (kg) 78.4
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 86.8
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 650 x 521 x 1100

Scope of supply

  • High-pressure hose length: 10 m
  • High-pressure hose type: Food industry version
  • High-pressure hose specification: DN 8,400 bar
  • Stainless steel spray lance: 1050 mm
  • Power nozzle
  • Servo Control

Equipment

  • Pressure switch control
  • Enclosed tubular frame with attachment point for handling by crane
High pressure cleaner HD 10/15-4 Cage Food
High pressure cleaner HD 10/15-4 Cage Food
High pressure cleaner HD 10/15-4 Cage Food
High pressure cleaner HD 10/15-4 Cage Food
High pressure cleaner HD 10/15-4 Cage Food
High pressure cleaner HD 10/15-4 Cage Food
High pressure cleaner HD 10/15-4 Cage Food
High pressure cleaner HD 10/15-4 Cage Food
Accessories
Cleaning agents