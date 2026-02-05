High pressure cleaner HD 10/15-4 Cage Food
Cold-water pressure washer designed for use in the food industry.
The high-performance HD 10/15-4 Cage Food is specifically designed for use in the food industry, thanks to its stainless steel covers and food-grade components throughout. All parts in contact with water are made from a special food-grade brass, and the blue high-pressure hose is grease resistant. The machine features an internal booster pump to allow hot supply water (up to 85°C) and is approved for use with chlorinated cleaning agents.
Features and benefits
Complies with the most rigorous hygiene requirementsNon-corrosive stainless steel. All parts in contact with water are made from special food-grade brass.
Particularly effective cleaningBooster pump for feed temperature of up to 85°C. Approved for RM 734 chlorinated cleaning agent.
Hygiene requirementsNon-marking and easy to manoeuvre. Food-grade, non-marking high-pressure hose.
Save time and energy: EASY!Force high-pressure gun and EASY!Lock quick-release fasteners
- Fatigue-free work at last: the EASY!Force high pressure gun.
- EASY!Lock quick-release locks: durable and robust. And five times faster than a standard screw connection.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|3
|Voltage (V)
|400
|Frequency (Hz)
|50
|Flow Rate (l/h)
|440 - 990
|Water feed temperature (°C)
|max. 85
|Operating pressure (bar/MPa)
|20 - 145 / 2 - 14.5
|Max. Pressure (bar/MPa)
|175 / 17.5
|Power rating (kW)
|6.4
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|78.4
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|86.8
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|650 x 521 x 1100
Scope of supply
- High-pressure hose length: 10 m
- High-pressure hose type: Food industry version
- High-pressure hose specification: DN 8,400 bar
- Stainless steel spray lance: 1050 mm
- Power nozzle
- Servo Control
Equipment
- Pressure switch control
- Enclosed tubular frame with attachment point for handling by crane