The HD 10/16-4 Cage Ex is designed specifically for use in potentially explosive environments.All accessories and technical features are designed to comply with explosion protection category II 2 G c T3. The electrically-conductive powder-coated frame provides robustness and enables lifting by crane, whilst all components are protected so that the surface temperature never exceeds 200°C. The machine provides water flow of 1000 litres per hour and 160 bar pressure, and the 4-pole 3-phase electric motor, crankshaft pump and ceramic pistons ensure a long service life.