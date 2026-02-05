High pressure cleaner HD 10/16-4 Cage Ex (ATEX)

Special class cold-water pressure washer designed specifically for use in potentially explosive environments.

The HD 10/16-4 Cage Ex is designed specifically for use in potentially explosive environments.All accessories and technical features are designed to comply with explosion protection category II 2 G c T3. The electrically-conductive powder-coated frame provides robustness and enables lifting by crane, whilst all components are protected so that the surface temperature never exceeds 200°C. The machine provides water flow of 1000 litres per hour and 160 bar pressure, and the 4-pole 3-phase electric motor, crankshaft pump and ceramic pistons ensure a long service life.

Features and benefits
High pressure cleaner HD 10/16-4 Cage Ex (ATEX): Powder-coated cage frame, conductive
Powder-coated cage frame, conductive
Robust tubular steel frame. Integrated crane attachment point. Protects the unit from damage.
High pressure cleaner HD 10/16-4 Cage Ex (ATEX): Explosion-proof design
Explosion-proof design
Conductive rubber tyres. Surface temperature always under 200 °C.
High pressure cleaner HD 10/16-4 Cage Ex (ATEX): Powerful and durable
Powerful and durable
4-pole, low-speed air-cooled electric motor. Robust brass cylinder head and ceramic pistons. Reliable and durable Kärcher high-performance crankshaft pump ensures optimal pressure.
Operational safety
  • The fresh water filter protects the components and can be removed without tools and cleaned.
  • Protects the pump against dry running.
  • Cleaning agent intake system for removing stubborn dirt.
Specifications

Technical data

Number of current phases (Ph) 3
Voltage (V) 400
Frequency (Hz) 50
Flow Rate (l/h) 1000
Water feed temperature (°C) 50
Operating pressure (bar/MPa) 160 / 16
Max. Pressure (bar/MPa) 220 / 22
Power rating (kW) 5.5
Colour anthracite
Weight (with accessories) (kg) 122.6
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 131.2
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 980 x 720 x 1100

Scope of supply

  • Trigger gun: EASY!Force Ex protection
  • High-pressure hose length: 10 m
  • High-pressure hose specification: DN 8,400 bar
  • Stainless steel spray lance: 1050 mm
  • Stainless steel spray lance, conductive: 1050 mm
  • Power nozzle
  • High pressure lance

Equipment

  • Pressure switch control
