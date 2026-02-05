High pressure cleaner HD 10/16-4 Cage Ex (ATEX)
Special class cold-water pressure washer designed specifically for use in potentially explosive environments.
The HD 10/16-4 Cage Ex is designed specifically for use in potentially explosive environments.All accessories and technical features are designed to comply with explosion protection category II 2 G c T3. The electrically-conductive powder-coated frame provides robustness and enables lifting by crane, whilst all components are protected so that the surface temperature never exceeds 200°C. The machine provides water flow of 1000 litres per hour and 160 bar pressure, and the 4-pole 3-phase electric motor, crankshaft pump and ceramic pistons ensure a long service life.
Features and benefits
Powder-coated cage frame, conductiveRobust tubular steel frame. Integrated crane attachment point. Protects the unit from damage.
Explosion-proof designConductive rubber tyres. Surface temperature always under 200 °C.
Powerful and durable4-pole, low-speed air-cooled electric motor. Robust brass cylinder head and ceramic pistons. Reliable and durable Kärcher high-performance crankshaft pump ensures optimal pressure.
Operational safety
- The fresh water filter protects the components and can be removed without tools and cleaned.
- Protects the pump against dry running.
- Cleaning agent intake system for removing stubborn dirt.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|3
|Voltage (V)
|400
|Frequency (Hz)
|50
|Flow Rate (l/h)
|1000
|Water feed temperature (°C)
|50
|Operating pressure (bar/MPa)
|160 / 16
|Max. Pressure (bar/MPa)
|220 / 22
|Power rating (kW)
|5.5
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|122.6
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|131.2
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|980 x 720 x 1100
Scope of supply
- Trigger gun: EASY!Force Ex protection
- High-pressure hose length: 10 m
- High-pressure hose specification: DN 8,400 bar
- Stainless steel spray lance: 1050 mm
- Stainless steel spray lance, conductive: 1050 mm
- Power nozzle
- High pressure lance
Equipment
- Pressure switch control