High pressure cleaner HD 7/10 CXF

Cold-water pressure washer for daily commercial use in the food industry.

The HD 7/10 CXF provides impressive mobility, compactness and cleaning performance in hygiene-sensitive areas. Featuring a 15m non-marking hose on a hose reel, a tough, high performance motor and axial three-piston pump, the 7/10 CXF is built to perform in demanding environments. The CXF also features non-marking wheels, light grey covers that are easy to keep clean, and water inlet temperature of 80°C. This machine is therefore ideal for use in food preparation areas and other hygiene-sensitive areas.

Features and benefits
Save time and energy: EASY!Force high-pressure gun and EASY!Lock quick-release fasteners
  • Fatigue-free work at last: the EASY!Force high pressure gun.
  • EASY!Lock quick-release locks: durable and robust. And five times faster than a standard screw connection.
Hygiene requirements
  • Integrated hose reel with food-grade pressure hose and robust, grey wheels.
  • Water inlet temperature up to 80°C.
  • Abrasion-resistant grey wheels.
Booster pump
  • Cleaning agent intake system for removing stubborn dirt.
  • Booster pump with pressure tank
Servo Control
  • Pressure washer
Specifications

Technical data

Number of current phases (Ph) 3
Voltage (V) 400
Frequency (Hz) 50
Flow Rate (l/h) 250 - 700
Water feed temperature (°C) 80
Operating pressure (bar/MPa) 10 - 100 / 1 - 10
Max. Pressure (bar/MPa) 120 / 12
Power rating (kW) 3
Colour anthracite
Weight (with accessories) (kg) 36.5
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 39
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 360 x 400 x 925

Scope of supply

  • High-pressure hose length: 15 m
  • High-pressure hose type: Food industry version
  • Stainless steel spray lance: 840 mm
  • Servo Control

Equipment

  • Integral high-pressure hose reel
  • Cleaning agent function: Suction
  • Pressure switch control
  • Infinitely variable pressure and water flow control on the unit
