High pressure cleaner HD 7/10 CXF
Cold-water pressure washer for daily commercial use in the food industry.
The HD 7/10 CXF provides impressive mobility, compactness and cleaning performance in hygiene-sensitive areas. Featuring a 15m non-marking hose on a hose reel, a tough, high performance motor and axial three-piston pump, the 7/10 CXF is built to perform in demanding environments. The CXF also features non-marking wheels, light grey covers that are easy to keep clean, and water inlet temperature of 80°C. This machine is therefore ideal for use in food preparation areas and other hygiene-sensitive areas.
Features and benefits
Save time and energy: EASY!Force high-pressure gun and EASY!Lock quick-release fasteners
- Fatigue-free work at last: the EASY!Force high pressure gun.
- EASY!Lock quick-release locks: durable and robust. And five times faster than a standard screw connection.
Hygiene requirements
- Integrated hose reel with food-grade pressure hose and robust, grey wheels.
- Water inlet temperature up to 80°C.
- Abrasion-resistant grey wheels.
Booster pump
- Cleaning agent intake system for removing stubborn dirt.
- Booster pump with pressure tank
Servo Control
- Pressure washer
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|3
|Voltage (V)
|400
|Frequency (Hz)
|50
|Flow Rate (l/h)
|250 - 700
|Water feed temperature (°C)
|80
|Operating pressure (bar/MPa)
|10 - 100 / 1 - 10
|Max. Pressure (bar/MPa)
|120 / 12
|Power rating (kW)
|3
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|36.5
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|39
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|360 x 400 x 925
Scope of supply
- High-pressure hose length: 15 m
- High-pressure hose type: Food industry version
- Stainless steel spray lance: 840 mm
- Servo Control
Equipment
- Integral high-pressure hose reel
- Cleaning agent function: Suction
- Pressure switch control
- Infinitely variable pressure and water flow control on the unit