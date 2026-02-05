The HDS 10/21-4 M is one of the most powerful hot water high-pressure cleaners in the middle class and also impresses with its sophisticated ergonomics and high level of user-friendliness. Its low-speed, 4-pole and water-cooled electric motor, the robust 3-piston axial pump with ceramic piston and the economical eco!efficiency mode simultaneously ensure maximum performance and reliable, economical operation. The energy-saving EASY!Force Advanced HP trigger gun with servo control and 1050-millimetre-long spray lance with patented nozzle technology as well as the EASY!Lock quick-release fasteners are also included as standard for fatigue-free and time-saving work. Many other equipment and performance details are also impressive, such as the optimised burner engineering, the 2 detergent tanks, the convenient mobility concept, the extensive safety technology, the simple operation with just one switch or the clever accessory storage options.