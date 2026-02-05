High pressure cleaner HDS 9/20-4 Classic

Reliable, easy to operate hot water high-pressure cleaner, with excellent price/performance ratio and equipped with a high-quality crankshaft pump as well as a robust tubular steel frame.

Thanks to its proven and particularly powerful and reliable components, the HDS 9/20-4 M Classic hot water high-pressure cleaner from Kärcher shines with the simplest operation, ease of maintenance and best cleaning results. The robust crankshaft pump, protected from contamination by a water filter, and the low-speed, 4-pole electric motor ensure high performance and long-lasting operation. Thanks to the open design, all essential components are very easy to access, while maximum protection is ensured by a sturdy tubular steel frame. This makes the HDS 9/20-4 M Classic suitable for the most challenging applications under harsh conditions, such as on construction sites or in agriculture. Integrated crane hooks and large, puncture-resistant wheels facilitate transport to and from the site. The machine from the middle class is also equipped with the proven Classic high-pressure gun, a 30 litre fuel tank for very long cleaning applications and practical options for accessory storage as standard.

Features and benefits
High pressure cleaner HDS 9/20-4 Classic: Robust and long-lasting
Robust and long-lasting
A robust tubular steel frame reliably protects the machine against damage. Good accessibility for easy service and maintenance.
High pressure cleaner HDS 9/20-4 Classic: Reliability
Reliability
Robust crankshaft pump with proven Kärcher quality. Proven safety technology such as thermo and safety valve and water filter.
High pressure cleaner HDS 9/20-4 Classic: Efficient burner engineering
Efficient burner engineering
High degree of efficiency with low emissions and long life. Long work applications thanks to 30-l fuel tank. In eco!efficiency mode, the machine operates in the most economical temperature range (60 °C) – with full water flow.
Outstanding mobility
  • Puncture-proof, large wheels for safe manoeuvring on uneven surfaces.
  • With crane hook for simple transport.
Specifications

Technical data

Number of current phases (Ph) 3
Voltage (V) 400
Frequency (Hz) 50
Flow Rate (l/h) 300 - 900
Operating pressure (bar/MPa) 30 - 200 / 3 - 20
Temperature (supply 12°C) (°C) max. 80
Power rating (kW) 7
Heating oil consumption ( 60°C) / eco!efficiency mode (kg/h) 5.8
Heating oil consumption, eco!efficiency (kg/h) 4.7
Power cable (m) 5
Fuel tank (l) 30
Weight (with accessories) (kg) 124
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 134
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 1075 x 722 x 892

Scope of supply

  • Trigger gun: Standard
  • High-pressure hose length: 10 m
  • High-pressure hose specification: ID 8, 315 bar
  • Spray lance: 1050 mm
  • Power nozzle

Equipment

  • ANTI!Twist
  • Pressure switch control
  • Pole reversing plug (three-phase)
Application areas
  • Vehicle cleaning
  • Device and machine cleaning
  • Workshop cleaning
  • Cleaning outdoor spaces
  • Service station cleaning
  • Façade cleaning
  • Swimming pool cleaning
  • Cleaning of sports facilities
  • Cleaning during production processes
  • Cleaning of production facilities
Accessories
