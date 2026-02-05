The HDS-E 8/16-4 M 36kW electrically-heated hot water pressure washer offers emission-free hot water cleaning with dramatically reduced energy consumption and heating-up times, reducing your carbon footprint whilst carrying out your cleaning tasks. The innovative, highly effective boiler insulation of the machine reduces the power consumption in stand-by mode by a full 40% compared to previous electrically heated models and also reduces heating time to as little as 5 minutes. Market leading performance: The maximum operating temperature of 85°C and pump performance of 760 l/h at 160bar. The Kärcher HDS-E range sets the standard when it comes to electrically heated hot water pressure washers. The eco!efficiency mode automatically switches the machine into the particularly efficient cleaning temperature of 60°C, saving valuable resources. The especially hot operating temperature of max. 85°C is particularly advantageous on greasy and oily stains, and a temperature of up to 80°C can be maintained in continuous operation thanks to servo control. A high-speed heating chamber ensures a much shorter preheating time. For use wherever exhaust gases are undesired or even prohibited, e. g.in food processing plants, hospitals, large kitchens or industrial plants.