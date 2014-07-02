Stationary high-pressure cleaners
Stationary high-pressure cleaners – one base, many areas of application. Stationary high-pressure cleaners from Kärcher are suitable wherever space-saving cleaning and disinfection is required.
Hot water
Oil- or gas-heated stationary hot water pressure washers provide high cleaning performance and maximum efficiency.
Cold water
Stationary cold water pressure washers are highly flexible for any application, with a water inlet temperature of up to 185°F and optional multiple-lance operation.
Hot water generators
If a hot water tap isn't an option and oil or gas heaters can't be installed, electric hot water generators are a great alternative.