Vacuum sweeper KM 75/40 W Bp
A user-friendly walk-behind vacuum sweeper with 24V battery power and traction drive. Choose between low maintenance batteries (order no 9.621-551.0) and maintenance-free batteries (order no 1.049-207.0).
The KM 75/40 W Bp is designed to provide effective indoor outdoor sweeping and dust control with its user and maintenance friendly design. Ideal for cleaning various floor types including asphalt, pavements, concrete, carpets and other hard floors. With an 24V electric motor, the machine offers an average coverage of up to 3375m2 per hour. Choose between low maintenance batteries (order no 9.621-551.0) and maintenance-free batteries (order no 1.049-207.0).
Features and benefits
Waste container with trolley gripWaste container with recessed grips - easy to remove and empty . Short disposal times.
Efficient filter system with mechanical filter cleaning1.8 m² filter area for long work intervals. Long-lasting thanks to washable polyester material. Mechanical filter cleaning system with ergonomic handle.
EASY-Operation conceptSimple, convenient operation thanks to the logical arrangement of all control elements. Standard symbols for all Kärcher sweepers.
Very easy to service
- No tools required for filter and brush roller replacement, enabling maintenance regardless of location.
Specifications
Technical data
|Drive type
|Electric
|Drive
|DC motor
|Drive– performance (V/W)
|24 / 400
|Max. Area Performance (m²/h)
|3375
|Working width (mm)
|550
|Working width with 1 side brush (mm)
|750
|Waste Container (l)
|40
|Climbing ability (%)
|12
|Working speed (km/h)
|4.5
|Filter areas (m²)
|1.8
|Battery runtime (h)
|max. 2.5
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|125
|Weight, ready to uset (kg)
|125
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|134.7
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1430 x 750 x 1190
Scope of supply
- Flat pleated filter: made of polyester
- Battery and built-in charger included
Equipment
- Filter cleaning manual
- Forwards traction drive
- Main sweeper roller adjustable
- Mobile container
- Coarse dirt flap
- Foldable push handle
- Overhead sweeping principle
- Suction
- Outdoor use
- Indoor use
- State-of-charge indicator
- Adjustable suction power
- Side brush, can be raised and adjusted
Videos
Application areas
- For cleaning production halls, warehouses and logistics halls, as well as loading areas
- For cleaning car parks and service stations
- For cleaning areas such as school yards and in the municipal environment
- Also ideal for smaller workshops and in agriculture