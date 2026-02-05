The KM 75/40 W Bp is designed to provide effective indoor outdoor sweeping and dust control with its user and maintenance friendly design. Ideal for cleaning various floor types including asphalt, pavements, concrete, carpets and other hard floors. With an 24V electric motor, the machine offers an average coverage of up to 3375m2 per hour. Choose between low maintenance batteries (order no 9.621-551.0) and maintenance-free batteries (order no 1.049-207.0).