Wet and dry vacuum cleaner NT 75/2 Ap Me Tc
Powerful, twin-motor wet & dry vacuum with tilting stainless steel waste container. Featuring the Ap semi-automatic filter clean system for constantly high suction power.
The NT 75/2 Ap Me Tc is a high-performance wet/dry vacuum cleaner with the ApClean system for constantly high cleaning power and uninterrupted use. The robust 75-litre tank is ideal for large dirt volumes and is easy to empty thanks to the tilting chassis. This vacuum cleaner has a compact turbine casing with integrated filter cover for easy removal of the large flat pleated filter. Effective semi-automatic ApClean filter cleaning provides constantly high cleaning power, uninterrupted use and long filter life. The NT 75/2 Ap Me Tc also features electronic fill level monitoring, ensuring the maximum allowable fill volume is not exceeded with wet vacuuming. Vacuumed liquids can be easily be emptied via an oil-resistant drain hose. Accessories can be attached to the vacuum cleaner quickly and easily using the practical clip system. The device has a hose storage compartment, an accessory compartment and a large storage area (e. g. for tools). With 75 litre stainless steel container and tilting chassis for easy emptying of dry dirt.
Features and benefits
On-board practical storage
- Large on-board storage area for tool and accessory storage.
Integrated drain hose
- Easily accessible drain hose for convenient liquid disposal.
Hose and bend attachment
- Convenient suction hose and bend attachment for easy transport and storage.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|220 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Air flow (l/s)
|2 x 74
|Vacuum (mbar/kPa)
|254 / 25.4
|Container capacity (l)
|75
|Container material
|Stainless steel
|Rated input power (W)
|max. 2760
|Standard nominal width ( )
|ID 40
|Cable length (m)
|10
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|73
|Colour
|silver
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|26
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|700 x 505 x 995
Scope of supply
- Suction hose length: 4 m
- Bend: Plastic
- Quantity of suction tubes: 2 Piece(s)
- Suction tubes length: 550 mm
- Suction tubes material: Stainless steel
- Quantity of filter bags: 1 Piece(s)
- Filter bag material: Paper
- Wet/dry floor nozzle width: 360 mm
- Crevice nozzle
- Drain hose (oil-resistant)
- Tilting chassis
- Push handle
Equipment
- Automatic cut-out features at max. filling quality
- Filter cleaning: Semi-automatic filter cleaning Ap
- Sturdy bumper
- Protection class: II
- Stop swivel castor
Videos
Application areas
- Suitable for wet and dry vacuum cleaning