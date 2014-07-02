Wet and dry vacuum cleaner NT 75/2 Ap Me Tc

Powerful, twin-motor wet & dry vacuum with tilting stainless steel waste container. Featuring the Ap semi-automatic filter clean system for constantly high suction power.

The NT 75/2 Ap Me Tc is a high-performance wet/dry vacuum cleaner with the ApClean system for constantly high cleaning power and uninterrupted use. The robust 75-litre tank is ideal for large dirt volumes and is easy to empty thanks to the tilting chassis. This vacuum cleaner has a compact turbine casing with integrated filter cover for easy removal of the large flat pleated filter. Effective semi-automatic ApClean filter cleaning provides constantly high cleaning power, uninterrupted use and long filter life. The NT 75/2 Ap Me Tc also features electronic fill level monitoring, ensuring the maximum allowable fill volume is not exceeded with wet vacuuming. Vacuumed liquids can be easily be emptied via an oil-resistant drain hose. Accessories can be attached to the vacuum cleaner quickly and easily using the practical clip system. The device has a hose storage compartment, an accessory compartment and a large storage area (e. g. for tools). With 75 litre stainless steel container and tilting chassis for easy emptying of dry dirt.

Features and benefits
On-board practical storage
  • Large on-board storage area for tool and accessory storage.
Integrated drain hose
  • Easily accessible drain hose for convenient liquid disposal.
Hose and bend attachment
  • Convenient suction hose and bend attachment for easy transport and storage.
Specifications

Technical data

Number of current phases (Ph) 1
Voltage (V) 220 / 240
Frequency (Hz) 50 / 60
Air flow (l/s) 2 x 74
Vacuum (mbar/kPa) 254 / 25.4
Container capacity (l) 75
Container material Stainless steel
Rated input power (W) max. 2760
Standard nominal width ( ) ID 40
Cable length (m) 10
Sound pressure level (dB(A)) 73
Colour silver
Weight without accessories (kg) 26
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 700 x 505 x 995

Scope of supply

  • Suction hose length: 4 m
  • Bend: Plastic
  • Quantity of suction tubes: 2 Piece(s)
  • Suction tubes length: 550 mm
  • Suction tubes material: Stainless steel
  • Quantity of filter bags: 1 Piece(s)
  • Filter bag material: Paper
  • Wet/dry floor nozzle width: 360 mm
  • Crevice nozzle
  • Drain hose (oil-resistant)
  • Tilting chassis
  • Push handle

Equipment

  • Automatic cut-out features at max. filling quality
  • Filter cleaning: Semi-automatic filter cleaning Ap
  • Sturdy bumper
  • Protection class: II
  • Stop swivel castor
Wet and dry vacuum cleaner NT 75/2 Ap Me Tc
Videos
Application areas
  • Suitable for wet and dry vacuum cleaning
Accessories