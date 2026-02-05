Wet and dry vacuum cleaner NT 75/1 Me Ec H Z22

Features and benefits
Brushless EC drive
Antistatic system
Specifications

Technical data

Voltage (V) 220 / 240
Frequency (Hz) 50 / 60
Air flow (l/s) 61
Vacuum (mbar/kPa) 220 / 22
Container capacity (l) 75
Rated input power (W) max. 1000
Standard nominal width ( ) ID 40
Cable length (m) 10
Cable material Rubber
Sound pressure level (dB(A)) 76
Colour silver
Weight without accessories (kg) 25.1
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 31.9
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 695 x 540 x 1012

Scope of supply

  • Safety filter bag: 1 Piece(s)
  • Suction hose length: 4 m
  • Suction hose type: electrically conductive
  • Quantity of suction tubes: 2 Piece(s)
  • Suction tubes length: 550 mm
  • Suction tubes material: Stainless steel
  • Bend: electrically conductive
  • Filter bag material: Fleece
  • Wet/dry floor nozzle width: 360 mm
  • Crevice nozzle
  • Stainless steel container
  • Flat pleated filter: Fibreglass
  • Push handle

Equipment

  • Antistatic system
  • Protection class: I
  • Stop swivel castor
  • Dust class: H
  • Container material: Stainless steel
Videos
Application areas
  • Safety vacuum cleaner for dust class H for the safe removal of dusts which are harmful to health and/or carcinogenic
Accessories