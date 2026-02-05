Wet and dry vacuum cleaner NT 75/1 Me Ec H Z22
Features and benefits
Brushless EC drive
Antistatic system
Specifications
Technical data
|Voltage (V)
|220 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Air flow (l/s)
|61
|Vacuum (mbar/kPa)
|220 / 22
|Container capacity (l)
|75
|Rated input power (W)
|max. 1000
|Standard nominal width ( )
|ID 40
|Cable length (m)
|10
|Cable material
|Rubber
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|76
|Colour
|silver
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|25.1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|31.9
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|695 x 540 x 1012
Scope of supply
- Safety filter bag: 1 Piece(s)
- Suction hose length: 4 m
- Suction hose type: electrically conductive
- Quantity of suction tubes: 2 Piece(s)
- Suction tubes length: 550 mm
- Suction tubes material: Stainless steel
- Bend: electrically conductive
- Filter bag material: Fleece
- Wet/dry floor nozzle width: 360 mm
- Crevice nozzle
- Stainless steel container
- Flat pleated filter: Fibreglass
- Push handle
Equipment
- Antistatic system
- Protection class: I
- Stop swivel castor
- Dust class: H
- Container material: Stainless steel
Videos
Application areas
- Safety vacuum cleaner for dust class H for the safe removal of dusts which are harmful to health and/or carcinogenic