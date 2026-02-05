Wet and dry vacuum cleaner NT 40/1 Tact Bs *EU

The NT 40/1 Tact Bs provides the ideal cleaning solution, specific for bakeries. Perfectly suitable for both floor cleaning and the vacuuming of bakery ovens, thanks to the automatic filter cleaning system.

The new bakery vac, NT 40/1 Tact Bs, is the ideal solution for bakeries. It is perfectly suitable for both floor cleaning and the vacuuming of bakery ovens. Thanks to the further improved TACT automatic filter cleaning system, large amounts of fine dusts can be vacuumed without any interruptions. Whilst its robust metal closure flaps ensures the bakery vacuum can resist flour explosions inside the container. The PES flat pleated filter within the machine allows users to alternate between wet and dry applications due to its moisture resistant characteristics. Specific accessory sets are to be ordered separately.

Features and benefits
Optional accessory kits specially for use in bakeries.
Allow certification as explosion-proof machine. Permit approval for vacuuming potentially hazardous flour dust.
Allows vacuuming of problematic dust in bakeries.
Practical accessory storage for special accessories
  • Facilitates the carrying of bulky sets for oven cleaning.
Specifications

Technical data

Number of current phases (Ph) 1
Voltage (V) 220 / 240
Frequency (Hz) 50 / 60
Air flow (l/s) 74
Vacuum (mbar/kPa) 273 / 27.3
Container capacity (l) 40
Rated input power (W) max. 1380
Standard nominal width ( ) ID 40
Cable length (m) 7.5
Sound pressure level (dB(A)) 68
Colour anthracite
Weight without accessories (kg) 16.2
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 19.5
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 650 x 370 x 1100

Scope of supply

  • Crevice nozzle
  • Push handle

Equipment

  • Automatic cut-out features at max. filling quality
  • Container material: Plastic
  • Sturdy bumper
  • Protection class: II
  • Stop swivel castor
  • Antistatic preparation
Application areas
  • Ideal for cleaning bakery ovens, floors, machines and devices
Accessories