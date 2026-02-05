The new bakery vac, NT 40/1 Tact Bs, is the ideal solution for bakeries. It is perfectly suitable for both floor cleaning and the vacuuming of bakery ovens. Thanks to the further improved TACT automatic filter cleaning system, large amounts of fine dusts can be vacuumed without any interruptions. Whilst its robust metal closure flaps ensures the bakery vacuum can resist flour explosions inside the container. The PES flat pleated filter within the machine allows users to alternate between wet and dry applications due to its moisture resistant characteristics. Specific accessory sets are to be ordered separately.