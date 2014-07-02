The NT 70/3 is a tough, high capacity vacuum cleaner designed for demanding professional use. With 70 litre container capacity, tough construction and high manoeuvrability, the NT 70/3 is equally suited to use in workshops, manufacturing, and vehicle valeting. The machine's three independently-switched motors ensure high suction power when required, and economy and reduced noise when only one motor is needed. The Me Tc model also features a tough stainless steel waste container that can be tilted to make emptying of dirt quick, convenient and safe.