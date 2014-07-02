Wet and dry vacuum cleaner NT 70/3 Me Tc

High capacity powerful wet/dry vacuum cleaner with three suction motors for heavy-duty use. Featuring stainless steel container and tilting chassis.

The NT 70/3 is a tough, high capacity vacuum cleaner designed for demanding professional use. With 70 litre container capacity, tough construction and high manoeuvrability, the NT 70/3 is equally suited to use in workshops, manufacturing, and vehicle valeting. The machine's three independently-switched motors ensure high suction power when required, and economy and reduced noise when only one motor is needed. The Me Tc model also features a tough stainless steel waste container that can be tilted to make emptying of dirt quick, convenient and safe.

Features and benefits
Wet and dry vacuum cleaner NT 70/3 Me Tc: Integrated accessory storage
Integrated accessory storage
Large bumper with accessory storage.
Wet and dry vacuum cleaner NT 70/3 Me Tc: Ergonomic Push Handle
Ergonomic Push Handle
The NT 70 has an ergonomic push handle for greater manoeuvrability.
Wet and dry vacuum cleaner NT 70/3 Me Tc: Tilting chassis
Tilting chassis
Quick and easy: the container tilts back for easy emptying.
Ergonomic handle
  • The ergonomic handle – at the front at the bottom of the container - makes handling easy.
Specifications

Technical data

Number of current phases (Ph) 1
Voltage (V) 220 / 240
Frequency (Hz) 50 / 60
Air flow (l/s) 3 x 74
Vacuum (mbar/kPa) 254 / 25.4
Container capacity (l) 70
Container material Stainless steel
Rated input power (W) max. 3600
Standard nominal width ( ) ID 40
Cable length (m) 10
Sound pressure level (dB(A)) 83
Colour silver
Weight without accessories (kg) 29.9
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 35.8
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 510 x 645 x 990

Scope of supply

  • Suction hose length: 4 m
  • Bend: Plastic
  • Quantity of suction tubes: 2 Piece(s)
  • Suction tubes length: 550 mm
  • Suction tubes material: Stainless steel
  • Tilting chassis
  • Wet/dry floor nozzle width: 360 mm
  • Crevice nozzle
  • Cartridge filter: Paper
  • Drain hose
  • Stainless steel container
  • Push handle

Equipment

  • Protection class: II
  • Stop swivel castor
Application areas
  • Suitable for wet and dry vacuum cleaning
Accessories