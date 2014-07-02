Wet and dry vacuum cleaner NT 70/3 Me Tc
High capacity powerful wet/dry vacuum cleaner with three suction motors for heavy-duty use. Featuring stainless steel container and tilting chassis.
The NT 70/3 is a tough, high capacity vacuum cleaner designed for demanding professional use. With 70 litre container capacity, tough construction and high manoeuvrability, the NT 70/3 is equally suited to use in workshops, manufacturing, and vehicle valeting. The machine's three independently-switched motors ensure high suction power when required, and economy and reduced noise when only one motor is needed. The Me Tc model also features a tough stainless steel waste container that can be tilted to make emptying of dirt quick, convenient and safe.
Features and benefits
Integrated accessory storageLarge bumper with accessory storage.
Ergonomic Push HandleThe NT 70 has an ergonomic push handle for greater manoeuvrability.
Tilting chassisQuick and easy: the container tilts back for easy emptying.
Ergonomic handle
- The ergonomic handle – at the front at the bottom of the container - makes handling easy.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|220 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Air flow (l/s)
|3 x 74
|Vacuum (mbar/kPa)
|254 / 25.4
|Container capacity (l)
|70
|Container material
|Stainless steel
|Rated input power (W)
|max. 3600
|Standard nominal width ( )
|ID 40
|Cable length (m)
|10
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|83
|Colour
|silver
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|29.9
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|35.8
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|510 x 645 x 990
Scope of supply
- Suction hose length: 4 m
- Bend: Plastic
- Quantity of suction tubes: 2 Piece(s)
- Suction tubes length: 550 mm
- Suction tubes material: Stainless steel
- Tilting chassis
- Wet/dry floor nozzle width: 360 mm
- Crevice nozzle
- Cartridge filter: Paper
- Drain hose
- Stainless steel container
- Push handle
Equipment
- Protection class: II
- Stop swivel castor
Application areas
- Suitable for wet and dry vacuum cleaning